The closed November 18 Hobby and Jumbo draws leave clear product specifications to compare, plus a documented distinction between pack cards and player trophies.

Topps Chrome Football reached its November 18 launch with two clearly differentiated hobby configurations and a new crossover with Madden’s highest-rated players. The official Hobby and Jumbo launch pages now mark their draws closed on that date. That is a verifiable sales milestone, rather than a guarantee that boxes remain available at the original price. For collectors assessing the release, the useful starting points are the published contents, the checklist and the distinction between a card’s design theme and its actual distribution. [1][2]

The Hobby listing specifies twenty packs with four cards apiece and one autograph per box, at a listed launch price of $449.99. Jumbo specifies twelve eleven-card packs and two autographs, at $799.99. Those configurations yield eighty and 132 cards respectively. The arithmetic describes the advertised quantity, not the likely resale value of the contents. Prices on these launch pages also should not be confused with a promise about what a retailer or a later secondary-market seller will charge. [1][2]

The launch pages describe EQL entry as free, with one entry per person, and list a six-box customer maximum for each configuration. Their closed status matters to anyone encountering an older invitation to enter. A product page can remain visible after the purchasing opportunity it described has ended. Topps’ broader release page distinguishes the EQL route for Hobby, Jumbo and Hobby cases from direct Topps.com sales of Hanger, Value and Mega formats while supplies last. Those are separate purchasing channels, with different packaging rather than identical offers under different names. [1][2][3]

Topps Ripped’s November 16 collector guide identifies a four-hundred-card base set divided into three hundred veterans and one hundred rookies. That provides a concrete measure of the main checklist’s breadth. The official product page highlights Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Caleb Downs among the rookie subjects, alongside established NFL names. A broad checklist can support team and player projects as well as a complete base set. Those are distinct collecting goals, and the size of the checklist makes the distinction useful before a buyer begins opening boxes. [3][4]

The insert lineup offers several visual directions. The guide lists Glass Canvas, Super Bowl at Night and Madden 99 Club among the additions, while returning concepts include Radiating Rookies, Game Genies and Tecmo. These names describe separate checklist subsets, rather than additional cards guaranteed in every pack. The full published checklist is the appropriate reference for identifying a subject or version. An attractive sample image can explain the design’s appearance, but it cannot establish every player included or the frequency with which that insert appears. [4]

The most extensively explained new concept is Madden 99 Club. In a November 17 interview, Topps Ripped spoke with Topps Product Director Wes Elliott and EA Sports Senior Director of Business Development Darius Eghdami. The interview identifies six subjects: Ja’Marr Chase, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Trey McBride. Each has a product-issued card numbered to ninety-nine and a one-of-one SuperFractor. That serial-number structure is a precise part of the design, not an estimate of how many examples might exist. [5]

The same interview makes a distinction that collectors could easily miss in promotional photographs. The special Player Edition cards presented to the athletes with their trophies are separate from the versions placed in Chrome Football. A photograph of an award presentation therefore should not be read as a picture of exactly what someone can pull from a retail box. The relationship is thematic and collaborative, while the physical objects have different purposes and distribution histories. Identifying which version is being shown is part of understanding the product accurately. [5]

FanFest’s analysis is that the collaboration works as a record of a particular kind of football recognition. A Madden rating, a season’s statistical performance and a player’s place in a card checklist are related subjects, but they answer different questions. A card can preserve the recognition attached to a game release even as real-world performances continue to change. It should not be treated as a permanent ranking of the NFL or as proof that a future rating update will use the same number. The collectible documents the named program and its selected athletes.

Serial numbering also benefits from careful language. A card numbered to ninety-nine identifies the stated run for that version; it does not say how many packs a buyer must open to find one. A one-of-one design is unique within its defined version, but uniqueness alone does not establish demand or a selling price. Collectors can appreciate the distinction without turning a checklist entry into a financial forecast. The practical task is to record the player, insert, parallel and serial number so that two visually related items are not mistaken for the same card.

The difference between Hobby and Jumbo can be assessed without assuming that the larger purchase is automatically the better fit. Someone who enjoys opening packs may care about the number and size of those packs. Someone building a base checklist may care about the cards already missing. A player collector may want only a small part of the release. The published autograph counts describe one component of each box, while the collector’s own objective determines whether that component is the main attraction. A clearly defined project can make the configuration comparison more meaningful than the box’s size.

This release also illustrates why a checklist should be read alongside the sales page. The sales page establishes the advertised configuration and purchasing mechanism; the checklist identifies the cards that make up the product. A manufacturer’s feature article can add design history, but it does not replace either document. When a card appears in a social post without its complete name, those sources help distinguish a base card from an insert, a parallel from a separate edition and an athlete’s presentation piece from a pack-issued collectible. Each distinction reduces avoidable confusion without requiring a prediction about scarcity.

The immediate news is that the November 18 Hobby and Jumbo launch draws have closed, with the product’s specifications now available for comparison. The larger collecting story is a broad NFL checklist accompanied by several distinct insert identities, including an explicitly documented Madden partnership. For collectors moving from the promotional images to an actual project, the clearest path is to identify the precise cards they want, compare the correct configuration and verify current seller availability. The launch provides the framework; it does not make every collecting goal the same.

Sources

[1] 2026 Topps Chrome Football — Hobby Box — Topps / EQL. Undated launch page; closed November 18, 2026; accessed November 19.

[2] 2026 Topps Chrome Football — Jumbo Box — Topps / EQL. Undated launch page; closed November 18, 2026; accessed November 19.

[3] Topps Chrome Football Hobby Boxes — Topps. Undated product overview; accessed November 19, 2026.

[4] 2026 Topps Chrome Football Collector Guide: Top RCs, Inserts, Autos & More — Topps Ripped. November 16, 2026.

[5] Inside the Madden 99 Club Insert in 2026 Topps Chrome Football — Topps Ripped. November 17, 2026.