Top Ten Episodes of The Walking Dead as Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

The Walking Dead is one of the most popular television shows of all time. It has been on for 10 seasons and is headed into its eleventh and final season this October. With so many episodes, it can be hard to know which ones are the best. That’s where Rotten Tomatoes comes in. They have ranked the top ten episodes of The Walking Dead, based on critic scores.

10) “Prey” (Season 3, Episode 16) – 92%

In this episode, the Governor sets his sights on Andrea after she escapes from Woodbury. Meanwhile, Rick and his group try to rescue her before she falls into the Governor’s clutches. This episode is tense and suspenseful, with great performances by both Andrea and the Governor.

9) “No Sanctuary” (Season 5, Episode 1) – 92%

The premiere of season 5 finds Rick and his group in serious trouble, as they are held captive by Terminus cannibals. However, they manage to escape and get their revenge on their captors. This episode is exciting and visceral, with plenty of twists and turns.

8) “Carrion” (Season 2, Episode 11) – 93%

This episode focuses on Shane, who is struggling to deal with Lori’s pregnancy. He goes on a search for medical supplies with Andrea, but things quickly go awry. This is a great episode for fans of Shane, as it provides insights into his character. It’s also incredibly suspenseful, with a heart-stopping climax.

7) “Better Angels” (Season 2, Episode 12) – 93%

Rick comes face-to-face with his shadow self in this episode, which sees him battling against a zombie version of himself. This episode is visually stunning and allows Rick to come to terms with his past actions. It’s also one of the most emotional episodes of the series.

6) “Beside the Dying Fire” (Season 2, Episode 13) – 94%

The season 2 finale find Rick and his group pitted against Hershel’s zombies. This results in some devastating losses for our heroes, but they manage to prevail in the end. This is a great example of how The Walking Dead can be both heartbreaking and hopeful in equal measure.

5) “Pretty Much Dead Already” (Season 2, Episode 7) – 94%

Glenn telling Hershel about the walkers in the barn which leads to heartbreaking consequences. Glenn has always been one of the show’s most likeable characters, so it’s no surprise that this is one of the highest-rated episodes on Rotten Tomatoes.

4) “30 Days Without an Accident” (Season 4, Episode 1) – 95%

Opening season 4 we see that life has become somewhat routine for our heroes at the prison. However, things quickly go off the rails when a new threat emerges. This episode does a great job of setting up the conflict for the rest of season 4 while also providing some much-needed levity after the events of season 3.

3) “No Way Out” (Season 6, Episode 9) – 96%

The midseason 6 finale was one of the most explosive episodes of The Walking Dead to date. It features guts, glory, and betrayal—everything that fans love about this show! Plus, it finally gives us a glimpse into Negan’s back story. If you’re not caught up on The Walking Dead yet, then beware of spoilers!

2) “cleared.” (season 4 ,episode 14)- 97%

In this fan-favorite episode from season 4 , we see Tyreese having to put down Karen and David after they turn into walkers . This event sets off a chain reaction that will have devastating consequences for all involved . This is definitely one of those gut-wrenching TWD episodes that stays with you long after you’ve watched it .

1) “Days Gone Bye” (Season 1 ,Episode 1)- 100 %

It’s no surprise that the very first episode of The Walking Dead holds the coveted spot at number one on this list . We are introduced to Rick Grimes in this episode , as he wakes up from a coma to find that the world has been overrun by zombies . We also meet some other important characters including Morgan Jones , Lori Grimes , and Carl Grimes . This is truly an iconic episode that set the stage for everything that would come afterwards .

So there you have it ,the top ten episodes of The Waking Dead according to Rotten Tomatoes . What do you think ? Do you agree with this list ? Let us know in the comments ! Stay safe out there !