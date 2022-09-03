Top Ten Episodes of Friends According to Rotten Tomatoes

The Top 10 Episodes of Friends, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Friends is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. The show ran for 10 seasons and 236 episodes, and it’s still beloved by fans around the world. While every episode has its own merits, some are undoubtedly better than others. Here are the 10 best episodes of Friends, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10. “The One with Ross’ Tan” (Season 10, Episode 3) – 93%

After getting spray-tanned, Ross looks like a lobster and is forced to wear a turtleneck to hide his secret. Meanwhile, Chandler and Monica finalize their adoption paperwork and Rachel and Joey audition for a coffee commercial.

9. “The One with the Red Sweater” (Season 9, Episode 7) – 93%

Ross finds out that his ex-wife Carol is pregnant and struggles to come to terms with it. Meanwhile, Phoebe tries to set Joey up on a date with a co-worker and Rachel has trouble finding the right gift for Ross’ pregnant girlfriend Bonnie.

8. “The One Where Everybody Finds Out” (Season 5, Episode 14) – 93%

Rachel is convinced that everyone will find out she’s been spying on them if she accepts a date with a co-worker, so she tries to sabotage the date. Meanwhile, Phoebe finds out that Ursula has been stealing her identity.

7. “The One with the Embryos” (Season 4, Episode 12) – 94%

In order to win an apartment from Chandler and Monica, Ross and Rachel compete against Joey and Phoebe in a game of trivia about each other’s lives. The stakes are raised when Chandler and Monica throw in their new apartment as a prize for the winner.

6. “The One with Chandler in a Box” (Season 4, Episode 8) – 94%

On Thanksgiving, Joey forgives Chandler for kissing Kathy but becomes upset when he learns that they slept together while Chandler was dating Monica. Meanwhile, Rachel makes an embarrassing mistake while trying to cook her first Thanksgiving turkey.

5. “The One Where Ross Got High” (Season 6, Episode 9) – 94%

Monica accidentally uses pot brownies intended for Phoebe when she’s baking cookies for Ross’ visiting parents. Meanwhile, Chandler can’t stop laughing at Joey’s efforts to land a role in a play about Marcel Marceau.

Friends continues to be one of the most popular shows on television more than two decades after it first aired on NBC . Even though there are countless great episodes , these ten are considered by many critics as being the best of the best . If you’re looking for something truly hilarious or heartwarming , look no further than this list . What’s your favorite episode of Friends ? Let us know in the comments !