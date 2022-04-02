Top Gun: Maverick: Val Kilmer Returns Alongside Tom Cruise – Director Shares Details

Top Gun: Maverick will see the return of Maverick and Iceman.

The long-awaited second sequel to Top Gun is almost here, with Tom Cruise’s title character returning alongside others from the original film, including Val Kilmer’s Iceman. The sequel’s director, meanwhile, is hyping the return of Maverick and Iceman, noting that filming their engagement was one of his favorite parts of making the new film.

We’ve known since the first Top Gun that Val Kilmer’s character from the original film would be returning in the sequel, but beyond that, we knew nothing.

Director Joe Kosinski recently spoke with Total Film ( via GamesRadar ) about the return and while he doesn’t give away much context to the scene that was shot, he does confirm that there is at least one scene with Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer together and he says shooting that was a special moment. Kosinski says…

That was a huge, huge get — having Val come back to play Iceman. To get to work with an actor of that caliber, to see the chemistry, the camaraderie between him and Tom, and to have those two characters reunite in this film, was a really special moment, and one of my favorite parts of the film.

Iceman’s return was teased at the end of the last trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, although we already knew a few things about it. We see a picture of the individual, who is now a commander and Iceman has requested that Tom Cruise Maverick be brought in to instruct at the Top Gun school.

There were a lot of doubts about whether or not Tom Cruise himself, and probably most fans, wanted to see Maverick and Iceman together again after their previous rocky relationship in the first film. There were more than a few queries about how feasible it would be for Val Kilmer, who is battling throat cancer, to reprise his role as Iceman.

The actor recently had a tracheotomy as part of his throat cancer treatment, but due to AI technology, he was able to get his voice back. Whatever we see in Top Gun: Maverick fans are going to be ecstatic about seeing these stars on screen once again.