‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes a Box Office Milestone Only Bettered By ‘Avatar’

The summer blockbuster season has already begun, but the biggest winner of the year will be Tom Cruise‘s spectacular Top Gun: Maverick.

While there’s a good chance one or two upcoming films will earn more money at the box office than Tom Cruise’s return to the cockpit, it’s extremely unlikely that they’ll receive more critical and audience appreciation. Maverick has been breaking records, exceeding expectations, and demolishing milestones on a daily basis, adding yet another to the list.

The highest-grossing film in Cruise’s entire career took in $44 million throughout its fourth weekend in theaters, a fantastic number for something that has been playing on the big screen for around a month. Not only that, but the return of Pete Mitchell boosted another significant notch to its belt, which can only be bettered by James Cameron’s Avatar, also known as the highest-grossing title in the history of cinema.

The fact that this film has reached over $1 billion in worldwide box office receipts puts it above every other fourth week earning film of all-time, including the Top Gun sequel, which brought in $50.3 million when we visited Pandora for the first time back in early 2010. With each passing day, the renowned aerial epic should quickly surpass $900 million.

The Top Gun sequel, Maverick, simply can’t be stopped and couldn’t have happened to a better or more thrilling motion picture.