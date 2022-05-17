‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Officially Certified Fresh With Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Published on May 17th, 2022 | Updated on May 17th, 2022 | By FanFest

The highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick has just received its first critical review, with the film earning a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The long-awaited film about the title character Tom Cruise appears to have a lot of appeal with a score of 97%. Paramount Pictures shared the film’s rating on Twitter. There have been 90 reviews for the picture so far, with only three bad evaluations, suggesting strong enthusiasm for the sequel to Top Gun.

After a long hiatus, Tom Cruise returns in Top Gun: Maverick, which focuses on a new group of fighter pilot trainees who are trained by Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. His character continues to come up with innovative ways to stay in the air despite efforts by his superiors to ground him. It’s been over 30 years since the last Top Gun.

Top Gun: Maverick is forecast to receive the highest score among 2022’s top-grossing movies, with The Batman having a rating of 85 percent and Doctor Strange in the Multivers of Madness having a rating of 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on May 27, 2022.