‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Past $1B At Worldwide Box Office

Tom Cruise‘s new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, has made more than $1 billion. It is only the second movie of the pandemic era to do this. The first was a different movie with Tom Cruise in it. This took 31 days to make the $1 billion.

The flying ace in Cruise’s movie had already raced across $900M last Monday. A few days earlier, it had topped $800M to become Cruise’s biggest movie ever globally.

The overseas box office for this 36-year-later sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski has been doing very well. Last weekend it brought in $44.5 million from 65 markets, and this week it is only down 26% in those same markets. This is an amazing accomplishment!

TGM’s success is a result of Paramount’s distribution and marketing teams’ hard work. Cruise himself deserves a lot of credit for his efforts in promoting the movie. He traveled to many places, such as San Diego, Mexico City, Japan, Cannes, London and Seoul. After his trip to Korea, he even made a stop at the CineEurope convention in Barcelona to thank exhibition personally for its efforts.

The new movie about a pilot is very popular. It is reaching a lot of people and it is doing well without China or Russia. Plus, it is also popular with older audiences and younger people.

In short, Maverick had a great release in late May. It had the biggest overseas and domestic debuts of all time. The following weekend, there was no competition from Jurassic World Dominion, proving that there is room for more than one big movie in the market. This is good news for everyone after a few years of uncertainty.

This weekend, Korea had a good movie opening. It made $12.9M at 478 locations. In Japan, the movie “TGM” is still ranked number one for the fifth weekend in a row. That movie has made $51.1M so far. The United Kingdom came in behind Warner Bros.’ Elvis movie, but it only decreased by 18% from last week. That gave Elvis a total of $78.7M so far in that country. Australia’s decrease was 24%. That put it in second place behind Elvis with a total of $45.5M so far there. France’s total is now at $38.8M and Germany’s total is at $23.4M

In Taiwan, the fifth weekend’s box office results were down 20% from the first weekend, with a total of $16.3M earned from local moviegoers.

Brazil ranked TGM at the top for $17.9M in earnings as of today.

There are other markets with high numbers of viewers for Top Gun: Maverick. These markets include Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong.