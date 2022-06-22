‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Continues To Amaze, Surpassing Another Significant Milestone

The second half of the summer season has been a rush to keep up with the sheer momentum of Top Gun: Maverick, which just keeps on pushing and moving. When you think that it might be starting to slow down, the greatest and most admired blockbuster in history (so far) continues to fly higher and higher on a near-daily basis.

After posting a $44 million fourth weekend, Top Gun: Maverick has now surpassed the $900 million worldwide gross mark, extending its lead as Tom Cruise’s most successful film ever to what may potentially become unassailable heights.

The fourth $900 million-grossing film released since 2019 is Joseph Kosinski’s breathtaking aerial spectacle, which has now surpassed The Battle of Lake Changjin, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Not only that, but Maverick is on track to surpass Sam Raimi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel in no time, becoming the second-top earner of the pandemic era with a billion dollars looking increasingly likely. After all, Thor: Love and Thunder won’t hit theaters until July 8.

By the time the dust has cleared, we’ll be slack-jawed at Top Gun: Maverick’s staggering milestones and accomplishments. There’s no reason why a 36-year-old property should not be dusted off and resurrected to the screen if everyone is committed to making an incredible motion picture out of it.