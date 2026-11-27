The BBC has set a 2028 return for Top Gear, with Gordon Ramsay, the Stig and a still-unannounced group of co-presenters beginning production in 2027.

Top Gear is coming back to British television in 2028, and Gordon Ramsay will lead the new presenting team. The BBC confirmed the revival on November 25, while Top Gear’s official site and The Hollywood Reporter supplied the first production details. Filming is planned for 2027 in the United Kingdom and abroad, the Dunsfold Aerodrome test track will return as the program’s base, and the Stig remains part of the format.

The announcement gives the revival a recognizable center without pretending that one presenter can replace every previous version of the show. Ramsay is a television personality, entrepreneur and longtime car enthusiast who has appeared on Top Gear three times. His quickest lap in the old “Star in a Reasonably Priced Car” segment was one minute and 46.3 seconds in a Chevrolet Lacetti. That history makes him more than a celebrity name dropped into an unfamiliar machine.

Official video: Gordon Ramsay will host the new series of Top Gear TV in 2028! — Top Gear.

The BBC’s confirmed plan

BBC Studios will produce the series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The broadcaster says Ramsay will set the agenda and lead an all-new lineup of co-presenters through adventures, tests and stunts. Those co-presenters have not been announced, which is a major piece still missing. Top Gear has traditionally depended on chemistry as much as horsepower, and the eventual ensemble will determine whether the new version feels like a durable team or a star vehicle with supporting players.

The 2028 date also signals a deliberate runway. Production is scheduled to begin in 2027, giving the team time to develop films, locations and studio segments instead of rushing a relaunch onto the schedule. The program has been off air since 2022 following Andrew Flintoff’s serious on-set crash. Any return therefore carries responsibilities that go beyond casting and spectacle, including transparent safety standards and a production culture capable of delivering ambitious television without treating risk as a substitute for storytelling.

Ramsay’s public persona offers obvious advantages. He can explain a technical process in plain language, create tension within a timed challenge and move between authority and self-parody. Those are useful skills for a show that has always mixed consumer information, travel, engineering and comedy. His presence can also reach viewers who know him from food television but have never watched a full Top Gear road film.

Why Ramsay fits the format

The danger is equally obvious: a revival could lean so heavily on Ramsay’s familiar intensity that every segment begins to resemble a cooking competition with cars. Top Gear works best when the hosts are surprised by machines, landscapes and one another. Ramsay will need room to be curious, not simply commanding. A well-chosen lineup can challenge his conclusions, puncture his confidence and provide different kinds of automotive knowledge.

The official announcement emphasizes global adventures, daring tests and spectacular stunts, but the most important phrase may be “stories, machines and mayhem.” The order matters. The strongest Top Gear films have a clear narrative: an unreliable car must cross difficult terrain, an engineering idea must survive practical use, or several hosts must solve the same problem in incompatible ways. The vehicles become characters because the journey exposes their strengths and flaws.

Keeping Dunsfold is another smart bridge between eras. The track provides a stable reference point for lap times and studio identity even as the presenting team changes. The Stig performs a similar function. The anonymous driver is not just a gag; the character gives the program a consistent measure of performance that does not depend on the host’s opinion. Retaining both elements lets the revival feel recognizably Top Gear while changing its human cast.

The questions the revival must answer

The BBC has not announced episode count, other presenters, international availability outside the United Kingdom or a more precise premiere window. It also has not described how the revived production will handle high-risk stunts. Those questions should not be filled with rumor. The 2028 launch provides time for formal answers, and the next useful announcement will be the complete lineup and the creative responsibilities assigned to each member.

There is a broader programming logic behind the decision. Motoring entertainment has changed while Top Gear has been away. Independent video channels can deliver detailed reviews quickly, and manufacturers publish polished demonstrations of their own products. A BBC series cannot win merely by being first with specifications. It needs access, scale, editorial judgment and the chemistry to turn a machine into a story worth watching even when the viewer never intends to buy it.

Ramsay is therefore a bold but understandable choice. He brings global recognition, genuine enthusiasm and decades of experience carrying unscripted television. The revival will succeed only if those strengths are built into an ensemble and a format rather than allowed to dominate them. The confirmed return of Dunsfold and the Stig shows that BBC Studios understands the value of continuity. The unannounced co-presenters will show whether it understands the value of balance.

For now, the concrete news is substantial: Top Gear will film again in 2027 and return on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2028 with Ramsay at the wheel. That is enough to begin evaluating the shape of the comeback without pretending the vehicle is complete. The engine is running; the rest of the crew still needs to climb aboard.

Ramsay’s selection also raises a useful editorial question about expertise. Top Gear has never required every presenter to approach a car in the same way. One host may understand engineering, another may judge design or comfort, and a third may represent the enthusiastic driver who wants to know how a machine feels. Ramsay does not need to become a road-test technician overnight. The more convincing choice would be to make his actual knowledge visible, let specialists fill genuine gaps and allow disagreement to become part of the program rather than hiding it behind scripted confidence.

The international filming plan gives the production an opportunity to widen the definition of car culture. Global road films are most interesting when a location is not just scenery but a source of practical conditions, local knowledge and different relationships to transport. A vehicle that seems ordinary in Britain may be essential, aspirational or impractical somewhere else. If the new team listens to people in those places, the show can preserve its scale while avoiding the sense that every trip is merely a backdrop for the hosts.

The long lead time will test the BBC’s ability to maintain interest without overpromising. A complete cast announcement, production photographs and a first look can arrive in stages, but the broadcaster should resist filling the gap with vague hype. Viewers know only the elements that have been officially confirmed: Ramsay, the Stig, Dunsfold, filming in 2027 and transmission in 2028. That is a strong foundation. The quality of the revival will depend on the team, safety, editorial independence and stories built on top of it.

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