Top 10 Bradley Cooper Movies
Need to pick a Bradley Cooper film to watch? You’re just where you should be. This piece gives you a straightforward compilation of Bradley Cooper films throughout his varied career.
Get to know the roles that have made Cooper a known name.
1. Hangover (2009)
Bradley Cooper portrayed Phil Wenneck in the hit comedy “The Hangover,” marking a career shift. The film follows Phil and his pals, particularly Zach Galifianakis, during a crazy bachelor party in Las Vegas.
They wake up unable to remember the previous night, and the groom is nowhere in sight. Directed by Todd Phillips, this comedy is known for its iconic casino scenes, loved by players of video poker games, and showed Cooper to a larger audience.
Cooper shone as Phil, and this was acknowledged with a nomination for the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Movie. This played a crucial role in the film bagging the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
The charming humor and charisma he displayed in this movie set the stage for future successes.
Beyond marking a big step in Cooper’s career, ‘The Hangover’ cemented his ability to lead an ensemble in a comic role. This movie was the beginning of showcasing his diverse acting skills across comedy, drama, romance, and action.
2. He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
From Las Vegas, we journey to Baltimore, where Bradley Cooper skillfully plays Ben, a multi-layered character in the romantic comedy, “He’s Just Not That Into You.”
Directed by Ken Kwapis, the film delves into the complexities of understanding human behavior. His portrayal of the character drew the reappraisal to Isla Fisher’s in ‘Wedding Crashers’. Some critics found the star-studded cast overwhelming despite it being an appealing performance.
Sharing the screen with stars like Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Aniston, Rachel McAdams, and Amy Adams, Cooper demonstrated his acting prowess in this film.
His portrayal of Ben, a man entangled in a marital crisis and an affair, showcased a different direction from his comedic ‘Hangover’ character and his part in “Wet Hot American Summer.”
Bradley Cooper’s film roles can be surprising – sometimes he’s trapped between love and deceit, trying to keep the scales even between his private life and job commitments.
The challenge of roles like this just backs up his knack for slipping into different roles with ease and depth.
3. The A-Team (2010)
Moving from love-focused comedy to the pulse-pounding world of action adventure, Bradley Cooper put on the hat of First Lt. Templeton “Face” Peck in “The A-Team.” Critics enjoyed Cooper’s performance, praising his knack for sewing charm and personality into ‘Face’.
To ready himself for this role, Cooper went through heavy weapons training, learning the ropes of guns such as a Glock 17 and a Walther P99. He didn’t stop there; he also used method acting tricks, showing us just how devoted he is to his roles.
This role in ‘The A-Team’ brought out his talent for handling diverse roles and themes. His work in this fast-paced movie further established his status as a flexible actor with a skill for delivering captivating performances in any genre.
4. Guardians of the Galaxy/MCU (2014-present)
Diving from human roles to voices, Bradley Cooper breathed life into the fan favorite character Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Critics praised his voice work for its ability to carry emotion and comedy perfectly, enhancing the appeal of this unique character.
Cooper’s voice work for Rocket Raccoon was so well-done and flexible, it matched the character’s personality spot-on.
The depth of emotion he poured into Rocket enriched the character’s appeal, landing Rocket Raccoon a cherished spot in Marvel’s star-studded universe.
Do you remember the likeable Phil Wenneck from “The Hangover”? How about the funny yet touching Rocket Raccoon from the MCU? Both roles played by Bradley Cooper, showing his vast acting skills.
Cooper’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just further shows us what he’s capable of.
5. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
2012 brought Bradley Cooper one of his most commendable roles in “Silver Linings Playbook.” As Pat Solitano, a man tangled with bipolar disorder, he won praise from critics. They admired his genuine and moving take on mental health issues.
Cooper’s role in “Silver Linings Playbook” landed him a nod from the Academy Awards for Best Actor. This highlighted his position as a top Hollywood actor.
His spark with Jennifer Lawrence, combined with David O. Russell’s direction, gave us a film that was a hit both among audiences and critics.
This role proved to be a milestone in Cooper’s career. It brought to the forefront his skill in portraying complex characters with depth and flair.
His role as Pat Solitano cemented his commitment to genuine portrayals, be it a man dealing with mental illness or a charming trickster.
6. American Hustle (2013)
Once more, in “American Hustle,” Cooper proved his diverse acting skills. He played Richie DiMaso, a smart FBI agent wound up in criminal activity.
His performance was applauded for its profoundness and skill, earning him another Oscar nomination. The role showed us yet again, Cooper’s knack for giving his characters layers.
His intriguing portrayal of the ambitious FBI agent was memorable, it was a significant part in the film’s praise from critics.
Bradley Cooper’s success grew with ‘American Hustle.’ The film showcased his ability to play complex characters and he grabbed another Oscar nomination for it.
7. American Sniper (2014)
Fast forward to 2014, Bradley Cooper was applauded for his role in ‘American Sniper.’ He played Chris Kyle, an elite Navy SEAL sniper, in the biographical war drama.
This role got widespread praise and became Cooper’s career highlight. His Chris Kyle was celebrated for the emotional intensity and credibility, showcasing his devotion to the truthfulness of his characters.
‘American Sniper’ confirmed Cooper’s place among Hollywood’s top-tier actors. It was proof of his knack for sinking deep into his characters, producing performances that touch audience and critics.
8. A Star Is Born (2018)
2018 was pivotal for Cooper. He went behind the camera for the first time in ‘A Star Is Born.’ He played the lead as Jackson Maine, a popular country-rock music star.
As a first-time director, Cooper gained critical praise. He acted with Lady Gaga, and their performances were cherished for their emotional depth and realness, highlighting his abilities as both an actor and director.
The movie ‘A Star Is Born’ established Cooper as a versatile artist. Acting and directing in the same film proved his diverse skills and commitment to making first-class movies.
9. Nightmare Alley (2021)
‘Nightmare Alley,’ a Guillermo del Toro film, has Cooper’s haunting acting. His role as a cunning and power-hungry character deepens his acting variety.
It again proves that he can play multiple characters and genres.
‘Nightmare Alley’ is a clear sign of Cooper’s versatile acting and professionalism. His role as a cunning and ambitious character adds to his varied movies list. It shows his knack for playing intricate characters.
Bradley Cooper continues to expand his skill with every role. This cements his position among the top flexible actors in Hollywood. ‘Nightmare Alley’ is another example of his dedication to mesmerizing performance.
10. Maestro (2023)
Bradley Cooper directs and stars in the biographical drama, “Maestro.”, which spotlights the unique marriage of actress Felicia Montealegre and composer/conductor Leonard Bernstein.
The depiction of Leonard Bernstein marks another golden moment in Cooper’s journey. As both the director and the leading actor, he keeps putting his many talents on display in the movie space.
‘Maestro’ boosts Cooper’s status as a multi-talented creator. As he relentlessly steps into different roles and hurdles, he sets a high standard in the movie industry.
