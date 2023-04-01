Top 5 All-Time Best Pranks from ‘The Walking Dead’

It’s April Fools’ Day! Today is a day for pranks, jokes and just all around good old fashioned fun. The cast of the hit AMC series The Walking Dead is certainly no stranger to any of these things, particularly Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus. In order to celebrate the day, we thought we’d take a look back at the Top 5 All-Time Best Walking Dead Pranks to grace the internet viral world:

5. The Walking Dead Zombie Prank in NYC: Leading up to the mid-season 5 premiere, zombies took over Manhattan and surprised unsuspecting New Yorkers walking through the streets. Dressed in full zombie garb, the pranksters hid in a sewer grate on the sidewalk in order to startle anyone who dared to walk by. The funniest thing about this video is how unfazed some of the New Yorkers are to the appearance of zombies in the sidewalk. Personally, if it was me, I’d be screaming, “Kill it with FIRE!” while running away as fast as I could.

4. Andrew Lincoln Zombie Pranks Norman Reedus: Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus are notoriously practical jokers on set but, Andy took things to a new level, enlisting the help of super fan and internet video prankster Nick Santonastasso. This prank was meticulously planned and even involved flying Santonastasso out to Tokyo in order to pull it off. Executive Producer Greg Nicotero got in on the action and performed a complete zombie makeover on Santonastasso who hid, out of sight, waiting for the right moment to jump out and scare the crap out of Norman.

3. Norman Reedus Filled Andrew Lincoln’s Trailer with Chickens: We wish we had documented video proof of this one but, hearing Norman explain the prank on The Late Late Show with James Corden is almost just as good. This is also kind of a twofer when it comes to pranks. Apparently, without knowing, Andy spent months driving around in his car with a 1980s sexified version of Daryl Dixon drawn on the license plate. The license plate was put there by Norman. In anticipation of Andy’s revenge, Norman struck a second time with one of the most bizarre pranks we’ve heard from these two yet; Norman filled Andy’s trailer with live chickens. James Corden’s reaction to hearing this story really just says it all.

2. Norman Reedus Glitter-Bombs a Sweaty Andrew Lincoln: To many, glitter is all that is evil in this world. It sticks to everything, is impossible to clean up and remnants of it stay around for years and years to come. Glitter is definitely something you do not want to mess with unless you’re trying to pull off the ultimate annoying prank. Norman proved that glitter pranks could be both hilarious (and be infuriating, if you’re Andy in this case) when he filled the air vents of Andy’s car with it on a steaming hot summer day in Atlanta, GA and caught the whole ordeal on Instagram. After Andy turns on his car’s air conditioning, just listen to that sinister Reedus laugh!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIDR5o3h6bC

1. Andrew Lincoln Attempts Revenge on Norman Reedus at Comic-Con: Revenge is a dish best served cold or, in this case, shiny and sparkly! At 2016 San Diego Comic Con’s The Walking Dead panel, of course, the topic of the epic prank war was discussed. It was at this moment that Andy had plotted his glittering revenge on Norman but, unfortunately, his execution was severely flawed. When Andy tried to glitter-bomb Norman, the whole plan backfired in his face, literally.

We hope you enjoyed taking a look back at some of the epic pranks pulled off by the cast and crew of The Walking Dead. As far as we know, the prank war between Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus is still in progress, though is anyone keeping score? We think Norman might be winning.

Happy April Fools’ Day, everyone! Have you pranked (or been pranked by) someone today? Let us know about it in the comment section below and, remember, trust no one! Trust nothing!