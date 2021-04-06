The Flash has been back for five episodes now, and it’s actually been a fun ride. The first few episodes were spent ending the storyline from last year’s season. They had to end that story this year since the pandemic cut the previous season short, which was incredibly unfortunate. The CW went ahead and released a preview for the sixth episode of the season and we thought you might want to check it out ahead of the episode tonight! This episode will feature Cisco and Chester going back in time to the nineties. I even spotted a Blockbuster in that preview I think! Nothing screams nineties like a blockbuster, amiright? Chester is a relatively new member to Team Flash but I’m sure watching him and Cisco in the nineties will be a bit of fun.

This time the time travel looks accidental though, so let’s hope Chester and Cisco don’t mess with the timeline too much. We all know about The Flash’s history with time travel and it’s something Danielle Nicolet, Cecile Horton, teased during a convention in Brazil last fall.

“You know we’re not allowed to tell you secrets about the season. But I will say I think it’s a reasonable assumption that, yeah we always have time travel, on some level, happening,” Nicolet said.

I’ll leave you with the episode synopsis down below, so you can get some more info!

CISCO AND CHESTER GO BACK IN TIME – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Emily Palizzi.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The One With the Nineties” will air on April 6th. You can also catch the episode the following day on The CW’s digital platforms completely free!