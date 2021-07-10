Tom Holland Reacts To Black Widow! What Does He Think!?

Have you seen Black Widow yet? Because after two years, the next MCU film has finally been released! It’s out in movie theatres and you can also watch it on Disney+ Premiere Access! We saw it and thought it was pretty good! Now, Tom Holland reacts to Black Widow finally releasing!

You all know Tom Holland! He is the current man portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! He’s been around since Captain America: Civil War and has even gotten two movies of his own!

If you’ve seen Black Widow, odds are you probably enjoyed it. So far, everyone seems to be enjoying it. Well, at least, most people. The movie is currently fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and the audience scores are faring pretty well, too.

Tom Holland enjoyed it too! It seems like he checked out the film now that it’s released, and had a great time watching it. He posted a picture on his Instagram story and wrote “Been waiting ages for this film and it was worth the wait. This film is awesome!!! So exciting and so funny”

That’s definitely some high praise!

This isn’t just any old MCU movie either. This film has a certain tinge of sadness to it as well. Not only do we know what Natasha Romanoff’s fate is by the end of Endgame, but this is the last time we’ll see Scarlett Johansson in the role.

That’s right, we’ll have to wait and see the next Black Widow in the MCU, since this is Johansson’s swan song to her characters. It sounds like if this had to be her final film, then they really nailed it! Tom Holland reacts to Black Widow

If you haven’t seen Black Widow yet you should really get on that! The film is available in movie theatres and on Disney+! Tons of places you can check it out!