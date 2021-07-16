Everyone loves Tom Holland! He’s arguably the best live-action Spider-Man we’ve ever had! He’s my personal favorite, anyway! Now it sounds like Tom Holland might be doing a second Spider-Man trilogy!

That would make sense, considering that everyone loves him. It’s not just the fans that love him, but reportedly Disney and Marvel and Sony as well love him as well! If they had one complaint it would probably be the fact that he tends to spoil things…

He’s let things slip on several occasions. It’s become such a running joke that they use it in their marketing, having him “accidentally” reveal information about whatever the upcoming film featuring Spider-Man at the time is.

We’ve heard a lot of rumors lately. Holland has previously said that his contract was over with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Zendaya, too, has hinted that things are a little teary-eyed on set since they think this is their last time playing these characters.

In our opinion, we shouldn’t be sad just yet. Spider-Man is huge, and the character could have a huge future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the only thing stopping that is a new contract, Sony will probably have one in Holland’s hands by the time No Way Home releases.

GiantFreakinRobot is reporting that through their “trusted and proven” sources told them that Feige and Holland are talking about a whole new trilogy of Spider-Man films! How awesome would that be!?

This lines up with some of the other things we’ve heard considering Spider-Man and his villains. After all, why would they have a plan to connect Venom to the MCU but then get rid of Spider-Man? That just doesn’t make sense.

Well, as of now nothing is concerned so we’ll have to wait. All we can do is hope that Tom Holland might be doing a second Spider-Man trilogy for real. We’re just not quite ready to say goodbye to him!