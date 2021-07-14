Tom Hiddleston’s Favorite Moment From Making Loki Revealed!

Loki aired its final season, but that didn’t stop Tom Hiddleston‘s favorite moment from Loki coming out! It was some interesting stuff, to have revealed before the finale!

No spoilers, don’t worry, but as we all know Loki ended with a bang when the finale aired on Wednesday. And we’ll be waiting a little while to find out what’s going to happen with the TVA. But, it’s nice knowing the story will continue.

Neither of the other MCU shows on Disney+ has been confirmed for additional stories, making Loki the first. I know a lot of fans weren’t expecting a season 2 at all, despite the rumors. It looks like things are going to be just fine!

Right now, obviously, nothing is known about season 2. We can assume many of the actors from the first season will be returning. As for the plot, we can infer a few things from the finale, but it’ll be a long time before we see any details.

If the second season is as emotionally charged as the first one, we’re certainly in for an emotional rollercoast. Let’s get onto the main event, y’know, Tom Hiddleston’s favorite moment from making Loki! This information comes from a recent interview with Deadline.

“That there was meaning in the making of it. That we crossed the finish line in the middle of a global pandemic and could create something, and more than ever, I felt really grateful for being able to do this job. I think in this there are some of those questions that we were all asking ourselves in the last 18 months in the show, you know, what do our lives mean? I love taking Loki in new directions. I love the contributions of my fellow actors, of Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Masaku, they all brought so much to the table, and I’ll always remember that. You know, I’ll always remember just being in Atlanta with all of them and making our bonkers show.”

So there you have it! Being able to finish the show at all, and the bonds he formed while making it, are Tom Hiddleston’s favorite Loki moment. Did you guys see that coming? Let us know in the comments, then head over to Disney+ to binge the entire season!