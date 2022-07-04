Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson Are Seen in New ‘Loki’ Season 2 Set Images

The filming of Loki season two has now begun, and as filming continues fans have gotten their first look at Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on the set of the program.

We see the two stars dressed up to shoot a scene while filming in London, as captured by Instagram.

Loki e Mobius de terninho! Tom Hiddleston e o Owen Wilson nas gravações da segunda temporada de #Loki. Créditos na imagem. pic.twitter.com/vyIOl2MJwE — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) July 4, 2022

NEW: Tom Hiddleston on the set of Loki Season 2. 🎥: irene_slytherclawpic.twitter.com/fBdE1OlMOr — Best of Tom Hiddleston (@bestoftwh) July 4, 2022

The image, like other prior set images released today, indicates that the pair will go back in time to the ’70s during the second season of the Disney Plus series.

Hiddleston is back once again playing the titular star Loki and returning alongside him is Wilson who is again starring as Mobius.

The change in location isn’t a huge surprise, given Loki’s timeline-hopping activities and as the narrative continues, it appears to be getting even more insane.

Fans have now gotten a look at set photos from the program, which include easter eggs featuring Kingo and other obscure Marvel Comics characters from The Eternals.

i think they’re shooting loki by the noël theatre in london rn pic.twitter.com/dId6JUdKpx — sasha 🇺🇦 (@LOVE1SNOTENOUGH) July 3, 2022

Filming for the program was expected to begin in London in June, according to reports. This is fantastic news for fans of the show since it implies that the gears are moving and a new season is likely to arrive next year.

There is no definitive release date for Loki season two as of yet, but it appears that it will premiere on Disney Plus around this time next year.