Tom Hardy Says Carnage Is A Formidable Foe In Venom: Let There Be Carnage!

We’ll be seeing Venom: Let There Be Carnage sooner than expected. If you haven’t heard yet, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has actually been pushed up and will release the first weekend of October. This is the first time, I think, that a film has been pushed forward since the pandemic started. It seems like Shang-Chi‘s success is pushing them to get the film out earlier. Amidst production notes released by Sony, we’ve also learned some new info on the film. For example, Tom Hardy says Carnage is formidable for in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

We’ve seen snippets of what we can expect from Carnage in the second Venom film. All the trailers have led us to believe Woody Harrelson will portray a truly terrifying, psychotic villain in his rendition of Carnage. Tom Hardy certainly thinks so.

Hardy said “Woody is one of the coolest people I have ever met. As a human being and as an actor, he is just formidable. There is nothing that you can present him with that will shock him; he has an answer, a solution to everything and he has a story to tell. As an artist, he is just wonderful, with such a brilliant, talented playful creative mind, that it’s an absolute joy to work with him.”

It doesn’t get much better than that, if we’re being honest. We all knew when we saw Venom that we would have to get Carnage eventually. After all, all Venom stories lead to Carnage eventually. At least, early ones. In the same notes the producer of Venom 2, Matt Tolmach, said as much.

“Every Venom story has to lead to Carnage. In a world inhabited by a genuinely scary symbiote, there’s another symbiote who is a whole lot meaner, and a whole lot more dangerous, and a whole lot more deadly. He’s the ultimate challenge for Venom and therefore Eddie. Woody was the right person because he’s not only one of the great actors alive, but he’s got a delicious wickedness that is uniquely terrifying.”

Carnage is a formidable foe and has always been Venom’s true rival. Possibly just as much as Spider-Man. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out in less than a month, during the first weekend of October.