Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been in the headlines, recently! That’s because we’ve got a couple of trailers and even a rumor that Venom will be popping up somewhere in the upcoming Morbius film! Meanwhile, Tom Hardy is relieved Venom wasn’t a terrible movie.

Venom originally launched with mixed reviews. Where some more hardcore comic book fans think the film was absolutely terrible, I mean, the worst thing ever… most people think it was okay. The problem is a lot of the problems people have boiled down to ‘No Spider-Man = bad’ as though Venom can’t stand on his own.

That’s just… not true. Even if the Venom film doesn’t make that point as elegantly as it could have, it still stood on its own. Going past that though, Venom has been his own character for a long time in Marvel Comics now.

What’s even funnier is that despite mixed reviews, Venom was actually incredibly successful. The film made more than $850 million, which definitely made it a commercial success. It’s no wonder Venom: Let There Be Carnage is happening.

Tom Hardy recently spoke with Screen Rant, which is where he expressed relief that the film wasn’t terrible.

“There were other objectives with Venom, but they were minor compared to the main objective: Can I land Eddie Brock and Venom as an established Marvel superhero? Venom and Eddie Brock are part of a universal canon among those who know about superheroes, so I don’t want to scratch the record. I’d like to be part of that legacy and not bugger it up completely. Not bring shame on it. Ha! You’ve got Black Panther, Thor, Wonder Woman, Venom; there’s not one that you go, ‘Ooh God, have you seen that? That’s f*cking terrible! Avoid the f*cking terrible one!’. Maybe people dislike it, maybe people really like it, but it’s not dismissed.”

Tom Hardy is relieved Venom wasn’t terrible, and we are too!