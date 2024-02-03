Tom Felton Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors

Tom Felton’s trajectory in the entertainment industry is not only marked by his iconic portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” series but also by his diverse engagements across various film genres and television series. Accumulating a net worth of $22 million, Felton’s career, examined over a dedicated three-month period, reveals a repertoire that includes significant roles in “The Borrowers,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” and “The Apparition,” among others. His career evolution underscores his versatility and significant influence in the cinematic realm.

Venturing beyond the silver screen, Felton’s foray into television further cements his status as a multifaceted actor. Over a meticulous six-week review of his television works, his performances in “Labyrinth,” “Murder in the First,” and “The Flash” were particularly noteworthy, showcasing his adaptability and depth as an actor. This breadth of work not only enriches his professional portfolio but also reinforces his standing as a distinguished figure in the dynamic landscape of film and television.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Tom Felton, the youngest of four sons born to Sharon and Peter Felton, entered the world on September 22, 1987, in Epsom, Surrey, England. His teenage years were marked by his parents’ divorce. Felton initially attended West Horsley’s Cranmore School until the age of 13, after which he continued his education at the Howard of Effingham School.

During his youth, Felton developed a keen interest in singing, leading him to become a part of his school choirs. His talent earned him a coveted spot in the Guildford Cathedral Choir. However, his journey didn’t stop there.

Felton kickstarted his acting career by featuring in advertisements for prominent companies such as Barclaycard and Commercial Union. In 1997, he made his noteworthy debut in the fantasy comedy film “The Borrowers,” where he portrayed the character Peagreen Clock. The following year, Felton lent his voice to the British drama series “Bugs” on television.

The actor continued to diversify his roles in 1999, appearing alongside Clive Owen in the television film “Second Sight.” Additionally, he took on the role of Louis T. Leonowens in the biographical period drama “Anna and the King.” Felton’s early career showcased his versatility and laid the foundation for his future accomplishments in the entertainment industry.

“Harry Potter”

In 2001, Felton secured his most iconic role in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” the inaugural cinematic adaptation of the beloved “Harry Potter” series of fantasy novels. He portrayed Draco Malfoy, a formidable student who emerges as one of the initial adversaries of Potter and his companions, Ron and Hermione. Felton continued to embody this character in the subsequent seven sequels: “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002), “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004), “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005), “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007), “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009), and both installments of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” released in 2010 and 2011. These immensely popular films played a pivotal role in catapulting Felton and many of his fellow child actors to international stardom.

Further Film Career

Felton’s cinematic repertoire extends well beyond his iconic role in the “Harry Potter” franchise. In 2008, he graced the screen in the horror thriller “The Disappeared.” A couple of years later, he made a memorable cameo as himself in the comedy “Get Him to the Greek” and took on a leading role in the chilling horror film “13Hrs.” Marking his return to blockbuster filmmaking, Felton portrayed Dodge Landon in the 2011 science-fiction action film “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”

His filmography continued to diversify with roles in the supernatural horror film “The Apparition,” the sports drama “From the Rough,” the period drama “Belle,” and the provocative thriller “In Secret.” In 2014, Felton delivered a compelling performance as a US Navy airman in the World War II drama “Against the Sun.”

The year 2016 emerged as one of Felton’s most prolific, featuring his presence in four distinct films. Notable among them were the Biblical drama “Risen,” the gripping action thriller “Message from the King,” and the poignant biographical romantic drama “A United Kingdom,” alongside David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike. The following year saw Felton taking on the role of a US Army dog handler in the biographical indie drama “Megan Leavey,” while also making appearances in the films “Feed” and “Stratton.” His subsequent credits showcase his versatility, including roles in the romantic drama “Ophelia,” the dramedy “Braking for Whales,” the Netflix family horror film “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting,” and the evocative World War II drama “The Forgotten Battle.”

Personal Life and Charity

Between 2008 and 2016, Felton maintained a romantic relationship with Jade Olivia Gordon, his stunt assistant and on-screen wife in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.”

In 2007, at the peak of his “Harry Potter” fame, Felton made a compassionate visit to the Children’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado, as part of a charitable event associated with the fifth installment of the “Potter” film series. Additionally, in 2011, he took part in the Red Nose Day telethon on the BBC, contributing to fundraising efforts for a range of charitable causes.

