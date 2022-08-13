Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Continues to Post Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise, son of Tom Cruise, has had some trouble in the past with people being mad at him for fishing. But he doesn’t give up! He just keeps on fishing and posting pictures of his big catches. In his latest post, he is shown with some friends and their big haul of fish.

Some people don’t like it when Cruise posts pictures of himself fishing or cooking barbecue. They think it’s disgusting to see all the blood on his hands. But Cruise doesn’t care what they think. He’ll continue doing what he loves, no matter what other people say.

Some people said that he must really like killing things and find joy in holding dead animals. Another critic said that it is revolting to think that removing the life from a sentient being is considered pleasurable.

That doesn’t mean Cruise doesn’t have some defenders. “I’m surprised there’s negative comments on this?…This is so awesome,” a supporter wrote in response to critics. Others called it a great day of fishing and congratulated Cruise on the haul.

Cruise and his sister, Bella, are close to their father and members of the Church of Scientology. Nicole Kidman was basically banned from their lives because she left the church and got divorced from Tom Cruise. But according to Suggest, this aspect came into the spotlight when Connor Cruise married fellow church member Silvia Zanchi in 2019.

According to a source with PEOPLE, both Cruise children “grew up in the church” and have become “completely dedicated” to the faith, alongside their father. This is why both of Katie Holmes’ children are out of the spotlight most of the time. Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri are in the public eye, but they are not connected to Tom Cruise.

Connor Cruise has been fishing and sharing photos of his catches since at least 2014. He also tried acting in 2008 and 2012, appearing in Seven Pounds and Red Dawn respectively. Connor’s love of fish and fishing could be a passion of Tom Cruise too, but the Top Gun star hasn’t appeared in any of the photos yet.