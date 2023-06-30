Tom Cruise’s Movie Theater Challenge: Barbie’s Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Share Photo

This summer, a lineup of highly anticipated movies is set to hit theaters, and renowned actor Tom Cruise, known for his role in the Mission: Impossible series, has been vocal about the importance of experiencing these films on the big screen. Recently, Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, took to social media to showcase their tickets for upcoming movies like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Barbie, and Oppenheimer. Now, Margot Robbie, the star of Barbie, and director Greta Gerwig have joined the fun. Late on Thursday night, the official Barbie movie Twitter account shared photos of Robbie and Gerwig mirroring Cruise and McQuarrie’s photos, proudly displaying their tickets for Dial of Destiny, Dead Reckoning, and Oppenheimer. The accompanying caption simply read, “Mission: Accepted!”

“This summer offers a plethora of incredible movies to watch in theaters,” Cruise’s original tweet expressed. “Congratulations to Harrison Ford on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and there’s nothing more explosive (or pink) than watching Oppenheimer and Barbie together,” Cruise shared on Twitter.

Now, let’s delve into the details of the Barbie movie. The cast includes Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all portray different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge and Michael Cera as Allan. The star-studded cast also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

The Barbie movie revolves around Barbie, who, after being expelled from Barbieland due to not conforming to the perfect doll image, embarks on a journey to the real world in search of true happiness. Greta Gerwig is set to direct the film, and the script is co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who has been linked to the project since 2018, will also serve as a producer through her production company, LuckyChap.

In addition to the Barbie movie, Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, slated for release on July 12th. This marks the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise as Cruise reunites with longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, bringing audiences more death-defying stunts and thrilling adventures. Hunt, along with allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), embarks on a mission to track down a new weapon capable of causing global devastation. The film also introduces Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales to the cast. The Mission: Impossible series is set to conclude with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Are you eagerly anticipating the release of the Barbie movie and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One? Share your thoughts in the comments below!