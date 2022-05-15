Tom Cruise Shares Two Behind-the-Scenes Images of Top Gun: Maverick Spanning 30 Years

Published on May 15th, 2022 | Updated on May 15th, 2022 | By FanFest

Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit in Top Gun: Maverick, and shares some behind-the-scenes images that span nearly 30 years.

The sequel will see Cruise reprise his role as Maverick for the first time since 1986, bringing back a fan-favorite character to the franchise that became an iconic ’80s film and a milestone in his career. With Maverick on everyone’s mind, Cruise paid homage to Top Gun Day with a couple of charming throwback photographs.

Tom Cruise took to Instagram to celebrate the Top Gun national day with two photos of himself and Jerry Bruckheimer, who has been a pivotal producer to both movies.

Check them out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

In the caption, the actor said he “couldn’t ask for a better wingman” in Jerry Bruckheimer, while sharing two images of the pair from both films. The pictures are from three decades apart, and they illustrate just how far the filmmakers have gone in telling the tale of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

In the first Top Gun film, Maverick’s buddy Goose, played by Anthony Edwards’ in the 1986 blockbuster, dies, setting the course for Maverick’s future. The second sequel will follow Maverick many years later, with Val Kilmer’s Iceman making a return after Cruise rallied him to come back for the forthcoming film.

The ensemble cast will also include a number of franchise newcomers, including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Monica Barbaro.

While National Top Gun Day was designated as May 13, it celebrates the anniversary of the release in 1986, which fell on May 16, 1986. This year marks the 36th anniversary of its release.

When the iconic motion picture debuted, it opened at No. 1 and outsold Crocodile Dundee, The Karate Kid Part II, Back To School, and Aliens in that year’s top five.

During the Memorial Day weekend in May, Maverick will be released. The film has already been seen by critics and has received uniformly positive reviews thus far.

The sequel began development in 2010, when Top Gun’s director, Tony Scott, who later committed suicide while location scouting was underway.

The film was resurrected in 2017, with Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski at the helm. The movie filmed in 2018 and 2019 and was originally set to premiere nearly two years ago.

The first delay was caused by the need to complete complicated flight sequences, but COVID occurred and it had to be delayed several times in order to release it in theaters.

It’ll be interesting to fly once more with this legendary franchise, which includes Tom Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and others. Check out the trailer below for Top Gun: Maverick.