Tom Cruise Says He ‘Still’ Dances in Underwear Like He Did in ‘Risky Business

Tom Cruise Still Likes That Old Time Rock and Roll

Tom Cruise recently reflected on the 40th anniversary of the classic film “Risky Business,” in which he starred as a teenager who dances in his underwear to “Old Time Rock and Roll.” Cruise said that the movie was a “formative experience” in his acting career, and that he still dances in his underwear to the song today.

Cruise told Access Hollywood that he “grew up dancing in my underwear in my house,” so he was confident that he could handle the choreography for the “Risky Business” scene. However, he said that it took some trial and error to figure out how to slide across the floor in his socks.

“I saw the opening frame, I go, ‘I want to hit center frame,'” Cruise said. “I tried to slide in my socks; it didn’t work. Then, I said, ‘Well let’s just put stuff down on the floor and I slid all the way across. That didn’t work.”

In the end, Cruise said that they used a “sticky spray” to help him slide across the floor. He also said that he spent a lot of time in the editing room after filming, learning about the cinematic process.

Cruise said that “Risky Business” was a “learning experience” for him, and that he is grateful for the opportunity to have starred in the film. He said that it was “a formative experience,” and that he feels “very lucky” to have had that opportunity.

Cruise is currently promoting his latest film, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” The film is scheduled to be released in July 2023.