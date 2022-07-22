Tom Cruise is Hollywood’s Highest Earning Actor, Here’s Who’s Second on the List

Tom Cruise is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. For his upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick, he will make more than $100M. Will Smith is second on the list with $35M for his upcoming thriller Emancipation.

Cruise, who starred in and produced the Top Gun sequel, gets a cut of ticket sales and streaming revenue. He also got an upfront fee for the lead role.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is Paramount’s highest-grossing movie ever. The film made over $1.2 billion in revenue from theaters around the world. This makes it Cruise’s first movie to surpass a billion dollars in earnings.

Smith has already filmed a movie for director Antoine Fuqua.

However, in May, it was announced that the action thriller’s release has been delayed until 2023.

The revelation came after Smith’s ‘worldwide slap’ when he assaulted Oscars host Chris Rock live on stage at the Academy Awards in March, resulting in a global sensation.

After being banned from Academy events for ten years, Smith has kept a low profile.

Though Cruise will be paid less up front for starring in the next two Mission: Impossible films, he will earn a percentage of the movies’ gross profits. This means that he will make more money as the movies do better at the box office.

This means that he gets a bonus from the box office before the studio makes any money. This ensures that he always gets a good paycheck.

One movie executive said that Cruise and Dwayne Johnson (who made $22.5M for Black Adam) are two stars whose high salaries are justified.

‘I would never bet against Tom Cruise. Most actors aren’t worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries,’ he told Variety, making note of Tom’s excellent ability to promote his films all over the globe.

Will Smith will make a lot of money for starring in the movie Emancipation. He signed on to do the movie in June 2020 and will get paid $35 million.

Apple won a bidding war for the distribution rights to the film which will be directed by Antoine Fuqua. Principal photography will begin in New Orleans in the summer of 2021.

Emancipation has been on hold since Smith, who won the best actor Oscar for King Richard, went into hiding and stayed out of the public eye. Smith's most lucrative pay day to date was 2012's Men in Black 3, for which he earned a rumored $100 million.