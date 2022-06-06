Tom Cruise and Top Gun Maverick Just Broke Another Box Office Record

“Top Gun: Maverick” is Tom Cruise‘s most successful movie when it comes to earning money in the United States.

This patriotic action film earned $86 million this weekend and has made a total of $291.6 million in North America. This is Cruise’s biggest domestic box office success since “War of the Worlds” in 2005, which made $234.3 million.

The veteran movie star’s latest movie is doing well at the box office. The movie opened to a lot of money and broke a record. Cruise is also famous for his role in a previous movie that came out more than three decades ago.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was very successful and popular with audiences and critics. The movie sustained a 32% drop in North American ticket sales during its second weekend, which is the lowest number for any movie that has launched at $100 million or more. The sequel was also very successful internationally this weekend, adding $81.7 million to make a global cumulative of $548.6 million.

This weekend, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was in fifth place at the domestic box office. The movie earned $9.3 million in its fifth weekend. It has made a total of $388.7 million so far in North America. In second place was “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.” It earned $4.5 million this weekend and has made a total of $22.2 million in North America so far.

In its seventh weekend, Universal Pictures’ “The Bad Guys” earned $3.3 million and has a cumulative of $87.3 million in North America. In its third weekend, Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey: A New Era” made $3 million and has a cumulative of $35.7 million in North America.