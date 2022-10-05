Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Fuel Split Rumors as They Both Hire Divorce Attorneys: Reports

When reached by Fox News Digital, a representative for Tom Brady had no comment on the internet reports that the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce attorneys.

According to Page Six, Brady and Bündchen have both hired lawyers in order to determine how to split their assets.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

According to People, Brady is struggling to come to terms with Bündchen’s decision to hire a divorce attorney. The report suggests that the couple have been experiencing months of tension, which has led to their current situation.

According to reports, the pair is spending time apart. Monday, Bündchen was photographed in Miami without her wedding ring.

In July, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Months later, he said that he would not retire just yet.

This prompted reports that Brady and Bündchen had been spending significant time away from one another over the summer.

Before the start of the football season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady discussed his off-field incidents candidly with reporters after an 11-day absence from training camp, “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process.”

In September, the model gave an interview to Elle magazine in which she expressed her candid thoughts about her husband and father to her two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Jack is Brady’s four-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present.”

Originally, when the regular season started and fans didn’t see Bündchen around, it wasn’t a big deal. However, as time went on, her absence became more significant. Bündchen is Brazilian-born and she has yet to attend a Buccaneers game this 2020 season, which is rare considering Brady’s wife is almost always present. There appears to be a hole in the fan section without her.

With the passing of Hurricane Ian over Florida, leaving widespread devastation in several communities adjacent to where Brady and his team play, Bündchen was said to be miles away from her spouse.

The model showed her support for her man before his first game of the season on Sept. 11, but she has been quiet since then.