Tom Brady Breaks Silence On Latest Retirement Rumors

Will Tom Brady retire again at the end of this season? In February, Brady said he was done playing football only to reverse his decision a month later. Then on Monday, the athlete appeared on the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray and addressed whether these latest retirement rumors are true.

“I will say that. One of these days, if you make enough predictions and so forth. I think we’ve all kind of talked about the predictions that have not come true. But for me, the ability to play and love what I’m doing in year 23 … it’s really fun for me. I feel it out there. I feel the joy. I feel the happiness, the camaraderie.” Brady added. “One of these days, they’re going to be right.”

“You wrestle with different things as you get older, Brady said. ”

Rumors of Brady’s retirement come as reports emerge that he and his wife Gisele Bündchen are taking time apart because of his decision to un-retire. Brady admits that the things he has missed out on over the years have him thinking about retiring again, but this time, not looking back.

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years,” Brady said. “I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years. I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings. I think there comes a point in your life, where you say you know what I’ve had my fill it’s enough and it’s time to go on into other parts of life.”