Titans: One Week Teaser Released!

August is going to be a pretty big month for DC. Between the premiere of Stargirl season 2, The Suicide Squad and Titans we’re spoiled! There’s a new teaser for the third season of Titans, a one week teaser was released!

Titans season 3 is looking like it could be the biggest season yet for our heroes. They’re heading to Gotham this year and there are going to be some huge changes.

First, why don’t you check out the teaser we’re talking about though. We’re embedding it below from the tweet it was released on!

So, obviously it doesn’t reveal much. It’s still cool to have, and obviously the people behind the Titans twitter are as excited for season 3 as we are!

This season will bring about some new faces, and some old faces with a new look. Barbara Gordon is going to be introduced, which is pretty awesome!

We’re also going to see Jason Todd transition into Red Hood. We might even get an appearance by the Joker if the trailers are anything to go by!

This is also the first season of the show premiering on HBO Max. It was originally a DC Universe original, until that service shifted to focus on comic books.

For a while, we weren’t even sure Titans would survive. Luckily, it seems like the show is going to fit in just great on the service.

The season, as stated in the above teaser, is only a week away from premiering. We’re not getting just one episode next Friday, either. We’re getting three episodes!

The cast have teased a happy ending for the season. They’ve also said there will be some more levity, but that the show will still have plenty of darkness.

What do you guys think of the one week teaser for Titans season 3? Are you looking forward to the season? Let us know down in the comments!