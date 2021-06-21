Titans: Jason Todd’s Transformation Into Red Hood Will Be “Terrifying”!

We got our first trailer for Titans season 3, finally, and man it was something. It certainly blew me away, and I can’t wait to see the third season! One character everyone excited to see is the first live-action Red Hood. And apparently, Jason Todd’s transformation into Red Hood will be “terrifying”. Uh-oh!

We’ve suspected this has been coming for a while now. After all, Curran Walters has been teasing the transformation for some time now. He’s going to go from a cocky, fun if slightly psychotic Robin to someone who is hunting down his teammates.

We saw a look at the suit in what seemed to be concept art a long time ago. We finally saw it in action in the trailer that released last week! Reception seems to be slightly mixed, but I think it’s actually more on the positive side.

Either way, the shift from Robin to Red Hood is going to be something traumatic for Jason Todd, we have to assume. Though he wasn’t exactly a good boy, now was he? The first time we saw him he literally assaulted a bunch of cops.

Fans are curious about the whole situation, understandably. One fan, Simon Miller, asked the writer about Walters’ descent into the Red Hood. The writer went ahead and responded, in one word as asked, that it was “terrifying”.

Walters has been talking about the descent, too, as expected. He spoke with ComicBook.com sometime last year about the impending change in mantle.

“I wasn’t that too crazy into comics. I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason’s story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.” He went on to say, “You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character’s been around for so long. You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn’t. It’s all how I am in person. I’m very energetic. I’m very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, ‘Hey, that’s just me’ and half of it was, ‘Oh, I got to act,’ so. It was definitely awesome.”

So, now that we know Red Hood will be “terrifying” are you more or less excited for Titans season 3? Let us know in the comments!