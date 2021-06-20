Titans: Fans Are Loving The Titans Season 3 Teaser Trailer!

Titans season 3 is almost upon us and we can’t wait! The live-action adaptation of the Teen Titans has been a pretty massive hit since its debut on DC Universe a few years ago. Funnily enough, the initial trailer wasn’t well-received but the show went on to become really big. Now there’s a season 3 trailer for Titans!

We already know season 3 is going to be pretty intense! The episode titles were leaked a long time ago, and news has been trickling out over the last few months. For example, we know that Red Hood will be showing up in the first handful of episodes. As will Barbara Gordon.

This season will see Curran Walters’ Jason Todd become something of an antagonist. After feeling betrayed by the events of the previous season, it seems like his character will be out for revenge against his former team.

This season is also set to debut the third Robin, Tim Drake. Jay Lycurgo will be portraying him, making this the first live-action Tim Drake ever. Tim isn’t the only Gotham alum who will be showing up this season. We’ll also see Barbara Gordon and the villain Scarecrow.

It sounds like Barbara Gordon is retired at the time the show is taking place, but it’s not stopping fans from hoping. With a Batgirl movie coming to HBO Max sometime in the future though, it seems unlikely we’ll see Batgirl in Titans.

Never say never though!

Now that a trailer is finally out, though, the hype train can really begin. With the debut of Titans‘ third season not far behind, it’s only a matter of time before we get to watch the Titans visit Gotham and deal with Starfire’s sister.

The teaser was awesome for sure! Our first look at Red Hood and even Joker!? That was certainly unexpected! Are you excited for season 3 of Titans? Did you enjoy the season 3 trailer for Titans? Let us know in the comments!