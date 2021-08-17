Titans: Curran Walters Discusses His New Role In The Show!

Titans season three aired last week with three episodes right off the bat! And what a bunch of crazy episodes they were, too. Just in the first three episodes alone, we witnessed the murder of Jason Todd, Bruce Wayne losing his mind, and the rise of the Red Hood. Now Curran Walters discusses his new role in the third season of Titans!

Red Hood is something fans have been looking forward to since the moment Jason Todd was introduced in the first season of Titans. From the first episode he was introduced, fans knew he eventually would have to wind up in a red mask. He’s deadlier than ever now, too.

Walters spoke to Collider recently about the shift from Robin to Red Hood. It hasn’t always been easy but it’s something he’s been looking forward to for a long time, now. He talked about all the things that changed, both with his training and wardrobe, for the shift to Red Hood.

“We had some tremendous differences, actually. We kept the … we did a lot of combat training as well as boxing and all the martial arts stuff still, but as far as the main difference between Red Hood and Robin was that we brought in some military people who actually helped us do some gun training. So, we had a lot of tactical people come in and help on movements and all that good stuff.” he told the outlet. Walters then went on to discuss the difficulties he was having with the Red Hood mask, “It’s such a different costume. “I would have to say that the Robin costume is, all around, more comfortable and easy to move in. Obviously getting used to acting with a mask and doing stunts with a mask was challenging at the beginning and, let alone, just the new costumes. You’ve always got to figure out what works for you.” None of these things are what proved most difficult for the actor, no, for him it was the acting. He said, “Anytime that you get to a switch like that in such a quick time, you see, it’s definitely a challenge. And it’s… we did a lot of flashbacks and stuff, so it was a lot of finding out what works. What he’s like on the tear gas, what he’s like not on the tear gas, what he’s like when he’s withdrawing. So, yeah, the emotional journey throughout the whole season is pretty intense.”

The first three episodes of Titans season 3 are already on HBO Max with a new one dropping this Thursday.