Titans: Beast Boy And Raven Hookup In Season 3!?

Titans season 3 is coming out pretty soon on HBO Max, and more details are starting to trickle out. First it was a report that Nightwing and Starfire might be hooking up, now Beast Boy and Raven hookup in season 3? Sounds like it’s possible!

So why are people saying this now? Well, certain reports are claiming that Raven doesn’t even show up in the first few episodes. These same reports claim Beast Boy is doing his best to stay in touch with her. That sounds like someone who is pining for the girl to me!

This season is shaping up to be the best one so far. With the addition of Red Hood and Barbara Gordon I can’t wait to see what season 3 brings! A lot of the people making the show have had only amazing things to say, as well!

During the DC FanDome last year Greg Walker, The Showrunner, said “This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically. I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.” Meanwhile, in an interview with Collider Alan Ritchson, the Hawk actor, said “It’s the best season yet, and I’m not using hyperbole. Show shows are very big, and this is one of those shows that’s very big. It’s a huge cast. It’s a huge property. There are a million different ways to tell the story and it sometimes takes a season or two to figure out who to focus on and what exactly is driving this thing. They’ve done a really good job. All of the seasons have been good, but there’s an excellence to this because everybody has figured out what we wanna focus on and who we wanna tell the story through. It’s just a little more focused than it has been, and it’s working really well. It’s the best season yet, by far.”

Let us know how excited for Titans season 3 you are in the comments! And, also, how you feel about a Beast Boy and Raven hookup!