Timothee Chalamet Drenched In Blood In Trailer For New Cannibal Film

Published on September 30th, 2022 | Updated on September 30th, 2022

In a gory new trailer for his upcoming cannibal love story Bones And All, Timothee Chalamet is covered in blood.

Also starring in the film are Taylor Russell and Sir Mark Rylance, which is based on Camille DeAngelis’s novel.

Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet), the two young cannibals, cross America in this film.

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL pic.twitter.com/tz2PenfKb7 — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) September 29, 2022

The trailer sees multiple intimate scenes between the couple, interspersed with shots of Chalamet attacking various victims with a blunt weapon.

“Do you think I’m a bad person?” Russell asks Chalamet. When she replies, “All I think is that I love you” they’re in private embrace and it looks intimate.

The trailer is accompanied by the Leonard Cohen song You Want It Darker’s dark tones.

In addition, MGM Studios released an official poster for the film.

new poster for director Luca Guadagnino’s #BonesAndAll, starring Taylor Russell and @realchalamet ❤️‍🔥 see it only in movie theaters this November pic.twitter.com/3rwQ2pHnVU — MGM Studios (@mgmstudios) September 29, 2022

Bones And All was met with great acclaim at this year’s Venice Film Festival, and the movie is set to be released to the general public in November.

Luca Guadagnino won the silver lion award for best director.

Guadagnino last worked with Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name, which earned the young actor an Oscar nomination for best actor.