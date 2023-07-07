Tim Curry Reveals an Alternate Ending was Cut in ‘Clue’

Tim Curry Reveals Unseen Endings in Clue

Tim Curry, renowned for his roles in various films including The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Legend, is widely recognized for his portrayal of Wadsworth in the cult comedy classic Clue. The 1985 film, directed by Jonathan Lynn, featured a star-studded cast including Eileen Brennan, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Lesley Ann Warren, and Colleen Camp. Based on the beloved board game, Clue offered three different whodunnit endings, but it turns out there were additional ones that never made it to the final cut. Curry and Lynn recently discussed the film with Empire, shedding light on these unused endings.

Lynn shared how the idea of casting Tim Curry came about, describing it as a terrific suggestion. Curry, recalling the experience of running around in Wadsworth’s big recap moment at the end of the film, expressed how exhausting it was. He even had to seek medical attention from the company nurse due to his soaring blood pressure. Lynn added, “It was a bit scary because he never draws breath!”

Curry then revealed the existence of a fourth, unused ending in which his character Wadsworth ran around the house and killed everyone. However, Lynn explained that this ending was deemed not funny or surprising enough and would have ended the film on an anti-climactic note. As a result, it was removed, and three endings remained.

Curry also mentioned meeting dedicated Clue fans at conventions who dressed up as the film’s characters, a familiar experience for him due to his longtime association with The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Regarding a potential Clue movie starring Ryan Reynolds, it was previously announced that the Deadpool star would lead a live-action adaptation of the game. However, there have been no recent updates since a new writer, Oren Uziel, was brought on board to rework the script. James Bobin is attached to direct the film, with Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort, involved. Jason Bateman is also set to star.

Readers are invited to share their thoughts on another Clue movie in the comments section.