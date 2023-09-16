Tim Burton Criticizes His Batman and Superman’s Inclusion in DC’s The Flash

Tim Burton’s Take on Keaton and Cage’s DC Comebacks

Acclaimed director Tim Burton recently sat down with BFI to talk about the shocking returns of Michael Keaton‘s Batman and Nicolas Cage‘s Superman in DC’s latest cinematic offering, The Flash. The film, which has been a topic of much discussion among fans, showcases these iconic characters in its third act. Burton, the mastermind behind Keaton’s initial Batman films and the originally planned Superman Lives starring Cage, has criticized these appearances, claiming they “culturally misappropriate” his original vision for the characters.

Tim Burton Reflects on Superman Lives: No Regrets, but Lasting Impact

When asked about his scrapped Superman Lives project, Burton stated, “No, I don’t have regrets. I will say this: when you work that long on a project and it doesn’t happen, it affects you for the rest of your life.” The visionary director added that such instances contribute to his growing disillusionment with studios, emphasizing that they can repurpose your work as they see fit. “So in my latter years of life, I’m in quiet revolt against all this,” he concluded.

Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns: The Inside Scoop

Michael Keaton reprised his iconic role as Batman in The Flash, aligning himself with different versions of Barry Allen, aka The Flash (played by Ezra Miller), and the new Supergirl (Sasha Calle), to battle General Zod (Michael Shannon). According to Andy Muschietti, the director of The Flash, Keaton was the irrefutable choice for this version of Batman. Muschietti asserted, “There was no Plan B,” highlighting that the world Keaton’s Batman inhabits in The Flash is a continuation of his previous Burton-directed adventures.

What Makes The Flash a Milestone in DC’s Cinematic Universe?

Released on June 16th, The Flash is more than just another superhero film; it’s a game-changer for the DC Multiverse. The narrative revolves around Barry Allen’s time-travel escapade, which triggers colossal changes in the future. Teaming up with alternate Barry Allens, Supergirl, and Batman, this fast-paced adventure challenges the characters to correct their errors and rescue a faltering reality. Andy Muschietti directs the film, with Christina Hodson crafting the screenplay based on a story by Joby Harold. Barbara Muschietti serves as the producer.

Audience Reaction to Tim Burton’s Remarks

A Collision of Visions in The Flash

Tim Burton’s comments offer a thought-provoking perspective on the dilemma of creative control in the film industry. The Flash brings back elements of Burton’s past projects, albeit in a way that the original director finds misaligned with his intentions. It raises questions about the ethics of reusing characters from a bygone era of superhero films, especially when the original creators disapprove. As audiences and critics dissect the merits and flaws of The Flash, Burton’s critique adds another layer to the ongoing conversation about artistic integrity and cultural representation in modern cinema.