Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears’ Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Dismissed at Accuser Jane Doe’s Request

After their accuser filed a notice of dismissal last Friday, Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears‘ child sexual assault lawsuit was dismissed.

Fox News Digital confirmed with the court that the lawsuit was formally dismissed on Tuesday, showing a copy of the dismissal notice filed to the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

According to the notification, Jane Doe, the plaintiff in the case, was ordered to dismiss it with prejudice by a judge. The plaintiffs’ third accuser, John Doe, also filed a notice on his behalf. A lawsuit that has been permanently dismissed cannot be refiled.

The plaintiffs in the case, which was filed on July 10, claimed that Haddish and Spears engaged in intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery, gross negligence, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor. Haddish was also charged with “negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud.”

The lawsuit alleged that the two suspects persuaded a 14-year old girl and 7-year old boy to make indecent video sketches starting from 2013.

Jane and John Doe’s lawsuit alleges that they met Haddish, 42, through their mother who was acquainted with the “Night School” actress from the comedy sphere. The plaintiffs stated that they developed a close relationship with Haddish, whom they called “Auntie Tiff”, while she referred to them as her niece and nephew.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” Jane Doe declared to TMZ on Wednesday.

“We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

However, the allegations have significantly damaged her career and reputation, she claims.

Haddish said in an obtained video, “I lost everything. All my gigs, gone. Everything, gone.”

“I don’t know, bro.” Haddish replied when the paparazzo filming the actress asked her if she thought she could repair her reputation now that the suit had been dismissed.

She added, “I don’t have no job, bro.”

Spears took to Instagram to express his reaction after he was left out of Jane Doe’s statement.

The Shade Room, a celebrity news blog, published an article about his termination. In addition to tweets from TMZ and The Shade Room articles on social media, he posted a screenshot of one such story along with a message: “I HOPE YALL KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY.”

The siblings’ lawsuit accused the comedians of producing a 2014 video titled “Through a Pedophiles Eyes”, in which Haddish played John Doe’s mother and Spears played a pedophile. The suit alleges that the video showed the predator “lusting over the 7-year-old child and molesting him throughout the video.” and molesting a 7-year-old child repeatedly.

The filing stated that “Haddish was present during the filming of the entire video and aided, abetted, and watched Spears sexually molest a child.”

Haddish recently shared a post expressing her remorse for agree to appear in the video, which was uploaded to “Funny or Die” but later removed.

In an episode of his podcast “Spears & Steinberg,” Spears addressed the allegations, calling them an “extortion case” and “a shakedown” (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

According to the filing, “Haddish verbally explained what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning.”

On Sept. 1, Andrew Brettler, an attorney for Haddish, provided a statement to Fox News Digital which read, “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down.

“Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

At the beginning of September, Spears addressed the claims in an episode of his podcast “Spears & Steinberg.” He dismissed the lawsuit as an “extortion case” and “a shakedown”.

“We won’t be shaken down,” he said.