‘Thunderbolts’ Star David Harbour Teases Drama and Comedy Among the New Marvel Super Team

Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts blockbuster has a star-studded roster of characters with varying backgrounds. You’ve got your heroes, like Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Red Guardian (David Harbour), then you have your villains like Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurlenko). And last but not least, you also have some ambiguous characters who could lean either way, like Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova or Wyatt Russell’s John Walker.

When the film debuts in theaters just under two years from now, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can anticipate a lot of hijinks.

Harbour spoke at the D-23 convention, saying that he thinks collectives of people are generally difficult to manage because everyone has their own different weaknesses. When a bunch of people with contrasting flaws come together, there tends to be essays or performance hidden within the drama and comedy.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is also on the team’s roster. She is an enigmatic spy who fans have seen tying the team together between the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye.

Whatever the case may be, Harbour seems pleased to be back in the franchise, especially now that he’s been informed he’ll get a new supersuit.

“I was told I would get a new suit. And I don’t want to say the ‘F’ word, but I am really psyched about that,” the Stranger Things alumnus told Marvel.com. “You watch Captain America and you see him in all of these different movies, and you see him the white star and the black star [on his costume.] I just want a full closet’s worth of suits, and I’m well on my way.”

The team-up will be directed by Jake Schreier, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow, Thor: Ragnarok) having written the script.

Thunderbolts will be available to the public on July 26, 2024.

