Threads App Confirms Several Highly Requested Features New Features are Coming

Threads App, Instagram’s Twitter-like platform, Plans to Add Highly Requested Features

Threads, the new app from Meta that integrates directly with Instagram, is set to introduce several highly requested features in response to user feedback. Acting as Instagram’s version of Twitter, Threads allows users to import their followers, profile, and other essentials from Instagram, eliminating the need to start from scratch. It offers a scrolling feed of text, images, and videos, similar to Twitter. However, Meta’s competitor, Twitter, is unhappy with the app’s emergence and has threatened legal action, alleging the poaching of former Twitter employees with access to trade secrets and confidential information.

Although Threads has quickly amassed 50 million users within 24 hours, the app still has room to grow and improve. Currently, it lacks several fundamental features expected on a social media platform. Users cannot send direct messages, there are no hashtags, and the ability to customize the display of the timeline is absent. These limitations may reflect Meta’s eagerness to release the app quickly in order to compete with Twitter, potentially at the expense of user satisfaction.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram and Threads, has been personally addressing user feedback on his own account and has acknowledged the demand for various features. In response, the Threads team is working on incorporating several highly requested additions. Among the upcoming updates, users will have the ability to sort their timeline to view posts exclusively from accounts they follow. Hashtags will also be introduced to enhance content discovery. Additionally, a web browser version of Threads is in the works, although the priority remains on the mobile app.

Although no specific timeline has been provided for these feature additions, Threads is still in its early stages and has a considerable way to go in terms of feature parity with Twitter. However, the existing user base demonstrates the app’s potential, as long as Meta continues to support its development.

What are your thoughts on Threads? Share your opinions in the comments section.