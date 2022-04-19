‘Thor Love and Thunder’ Trailer Released: ‘The Boys’ Give Review

The social media team behind The Boys has been waiting a long time for the fourth film’s trailer to be released, and they’ve finally gotten what they wanted.

Yesterday, Thor: Love and Thunder had its first teaser, which necessitated a response from The Boys. The team simply retweeted their first tweet with the remark “a month late but we’ll take it.”

Following the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, The Boys will premiere its third season. The Season 3 trailer only scratched the surface of the punch it packs for Prime Video June 3, when it will be released. Billy Butcher may become addicted to Compound V in order to gain abilities, according to the teaser trailer.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for Thor: Love and Thunder, which won’t premiere until July 8. While many of the film’s major characters were highlighted in its most recent teaser, especially Natalie Portman, who is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after appearing in Thor: Dark World, Christian Bale’s malevolent Gorr the God

Over the following months, we will undoubtedly receive more film from the film, which will offer fans a better idea of what to anticipate when it debuts in theaters later this year.