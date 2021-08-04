Thor: Love and Thunder Set Photos Reveal First Look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher

Christian Bale’s venture into the MCU is official and Gorr the God Butcher has arrived. Images have appeared from filming of Thor: Love and Thunder and photographers have managed to capture our first look at Christian Bale’s villain.Bale can be seen in a series of pictures wearing prosthetics and painted Gorr gray from head to toe.

Many fans expected Bale to be fully-CGI. However, this doesn’t appear to be the case at all.

Check out the images below.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder! Filming has resumed in Malibu (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

Director, Taika Waititi, told Empire that the movie is the craziest film he’s ever done.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared with Empire. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

“It’s very different from Ragnarok,” Waititi continued. “It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.