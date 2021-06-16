Thor Love And Thunder: How Natalie Portman Gets Her Powers Might Have Been Leaked!

Everyone is looking forward to the next Thor film! There are serious arguments to be made saying that Thor: Ragnarok was the best MCU film ever. The next film will see Natalie Portman inherit the mantle of Thor. How Natalie Portman gets her powers might have been leaked!

Before we go on with the rumor, please keep in mind that’s all it is. A rumor. Still, GiantFreakinRobot claims a reliable source has revealed exactly how Natalie Portman gets her powers. In fact, if it’s true they revealed what happens in the entire scene.

If it’s true, Marvel’s going to be pissed for sure.

They claim, according to their source, that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster visits New Asgard. And while there it seems like they have put up some kind of shrine. As Jane explores that shrine she’s going to find a display with the shards of Mjolnir there.

That’s when things get interesting.

Apparently, Mjolnir seems to recognize her as worthy, since the hammer puts itself back together. All by itself. This is the same moment that Natalie Portman reportedly gets her powers. It sounds rather interesting, and we’re not sure if we fully buy it.

This comes right after our first look at Natalie Portman in her Thor armor, which came courtesy of a T-shirt. It also revealed Thor and Valkyrie in some brand new armor as well. We’re going to put an image down below that reveals the T-shirt.

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ♥️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

If there’s one thing that’s giving this rumor any traction, it’s a behind-the-scenes video from filming. Someone captured what appears to be Natalie Portman’s stuntperson thrashing around. It was speculated even back then that this was the scene where she gets her powers.

Like we said above, it’s all speculation but a picture certainly seems to be forming.

How Natalie Portman gets her powers might have leaked, and if it did, well… we won’t be too disappointed!