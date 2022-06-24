FanFest

Thor Love and Thunder: First Reactions from Premiere Screening are Calling it Best MCU Movie of Phase 4

Published on June 24th, 2022 | Updated on June 24th, 2022 | By FanFest

Thor: Love and Thunder premiered in Hollywood on Thursday. The reactions from the premiere are in.

Official reviews will not come out until July 5. This is the first time people are seeing reactions to the movie. Keep in mind that reactions from premieres are usually more positive than from critics’ screenings.

The new Thor movie is coming out. The director, Taika Waititi, is making it with Chris Hemsworth again. The villain, Gorr the God Butcher, will be played by Christian Bale. Natalie Portman is coming back to the movie too. This time she’ll have Thor’s power. The movie also stars Tessa Thompson and some of the actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Love and Thunder comes as Marvel has started streaming its movies on Disney+. This year, there are multiple series airing, including Ms. Marvel which is already streaming. The studio also released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a couple months ago and it is the second highest grossing movie this year so far. There is also Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming out in theaters later this year.

Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 7. Check out the initial reactions below!

