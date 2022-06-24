Thor Love and Thunder: First Reactions from Premiere Screening are Calling it Best MCU Movie of Phase 4

Thor: Love and Thunder premiered in Hollywood on Thursday. The reactions from the premiere are in.

Official reviews will not come out until July 5. This is the first time people are seeing reactions to the movie. Keep in mind that reactions from premieres are usually more positive than from critics’ screenings.

The new Thor movie is coming out. The director, Taika Waititi, is making it with Chris Hemsworth again. The villain, Gorr the God Butcher, will be played by Christian Bale. Natalie Portman is coming back to the movie too. This time she’ll have Thor’s power. The movie also stars Tessa Thompson and some of the actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Love and Thunder comes as Marvel has started streaming its movies on Disney+. This year, there are multiple series airing, including Ms. Marvel which is already streaming. The studio also released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a couple months ago and it is the second highest grossing movie this year so far. There is also Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming out in theaters later this year.

Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 7. Check out the initial reactions below!

#TaikaWaititi didn’t disappoint .Had so much fun watching #ThorLoveAndThunder tonight.Brought my mini mjolnir with me. My stormbreaker must be jealous😌Love to see creatures and gods but it’s a love story at heart. The two goats are my favorite. They made me laugh so hard! pic.twitter.com/wURmGmfhra — Maggie Ma (@MaggieMa_LA) June 24, 2022

I LOVED #THORLOVEANDTHUNDER!!! It was hysterical and stunning and full of so much heart! I am so happy to tell you all how awesome it was! Also, the goats are my favorite characters! The film was pure joy! pic.twitter.com/Z4X1oB9agD — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) June 24, 2022

What a rush! Thor: Love & Thunder is pure entertainment. It’s fun, emotional, it has moments of horror. Christian Bale is perfectly terrifying as Gorr. Natalie Portman is fantastic as the Mighty Thor. Chris Hemsworth is perfect. And the goats are GOATS. #thor #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/u9QhIPh0G9 — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely AMAZING. It blows every other Marvel movie out of the water, and doubles down on the Ragnarok charm. A classic @TaikaWaititi joint, so many laughs and tears, with a moving narrative and beautiful visuals. And those post credits? OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/41iuRXPf0O — therese lacson (@bamfpire) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is a solid take on the Mighty Thor comics — it’s great to see Natalie wield the hammer and all that comes with it. Christian Bale is a top tier MCU villain and Chris/Tessa are great as always. Another Taika win with humor, heart & a can’t miss credits reveal. pic.twitter.com/BGkXgCEyV9 — Brian Particelli (He/Him) (@BrianParticelli) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is everything great about comic book movies! Truly hilarious insanity, heart wrenching tragedy, and bombastic action! Visually stunning and one of the best MCU soundtracks. The entire cast is fantastic, but Christian Bale and Natalie Portman are phenomenal! pic.twitter.com/dVkpf54fmP — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman’s performances truly shine while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favorite Thor movie. pic.twitter.com/i7BpmQHvQ1 — Richard Nebens – The Direct (@RichardNebens) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is the funniest film in the MCU. The jokes are excellent as is the cast delivering them. Christian Bale, obviously, is also terrifying as #Gorr BUT, the plot felt flat and stakeless. Not sure if that’s a #Thor problem or an MCU-without-a-big-bad problem. pic.twitter.com/G6XP9EyL0Y — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder has an Appetite For Destruction & laughs. It’s totally rad! Taika Waititi delivers a subversive, irreverent spectacle. Great story, stakes & character-building. Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman, superb.Russell Crowe & Christian Bale slip easily into the world pic.twitter.com/W7PUUXIfM5 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 24, 2022

Wow!! #ThorLoveandThunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oOop89P1uf — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is a vivid and vibrant blast that delivers. Hemsworth’s Thor remains a jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman blending the campy and the creepy. Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top notch pairing. Crowe’s Zeus is *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/PDb5SZRWOo — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 24, 2022

If you, like me, take delight in watching Christian Bale slurp up the scenery while gobbing out that black ink Danny DeVito had in Batman Returns, then #ThorLoveAndThunder is for you. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) June 24, 2022

holy shit. #ThorLoveandThunder is the perfect blend of taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one. i left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing and just perfection. we stan a dad rock soundtrack. in the words of my new favorite characters: AHH pic.twitter.com/MytduVq89h — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) June 24, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder is a fun, tight, and largely self contained Marvel adventure. If not quite as much of a surprise as Ragnarok, this is more evidence that Taika Waititi knows how to make Thor a blast. Heart/humor mix again to make for a real good time. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/Bkxn5HJFQe — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) June 24, 2022

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER is a rockin’ great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs (the screaming goats!) & a profound story on absent gods & our desire for love. Natalie Portman makes a mighty return & Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet! pic.twitter.com/s42SkqxlJj — Matt Neglia @Tribeca (@NextBestPicture) June 24, 2022