‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Fans are Already Has a Divided on Russell Crowe’s Zeus

The latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certain to take over the cultural conversation and dominate the social media discussion for years to come, now that Thor: Love and Thunder is finally in theaters.

The Odison’s fourth standalone blockbuster has received a middling response from critics, which is unfortunate for fans who were expecting Chris Hemsworth‘s solo outing to live up to the high standards set by Ragnarok. There are already a plethora of varied theories being discussed online as fans quarrel, analyze, and debate the Odison’s fourth stand-alone blockbuster.

Russell Crowe‘s Zeus was instantly contentious, especially when his… questionable… accent was revealed. The outrageous don of Omnipotent City, to the astonishment of no one, has been dividing opinion down the middle.

It’s not to go into detail, but with Moon Knight, Eternals, and now Love and Thunder mixing gods, Celestials, and other cosmic beings into the mix, it looks like the gods’ pantheon will be an important part of future mythology.

That implies that Crowe’s House of Gucci accent might be the blueprint for any future characters based in Greek mythology, which will no doubt cause anxiety and enthusiasm in equal measure. On the plus side, Crowe is clearly having a blast in Thor: Love and Thunder, with plans to double-dip into the Marvel universe by appearing in next year’s Kraven the Hunter, too.

Check out the mixed bag of reactions below from Twitter!

Whoever “helped” Russell Crowe with his Zeus accent needs to get fired! Wtf kind of jacked up Transylvanian Super Mario bullshit was that??? @MarvelStudios hire me!! — Athina Doutis (@greek_tornado) July 7, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder has the most glorious accent from Russell Crowe as Zeus since Robin Hood. It is a thing of beauty and we are not worthy. — Heather Wallace (@burntcopper) July 7, 2022

Russell Crowe’s Zeus accent is worth the price of admission alone — QQ (@HeylKatme) July 8, 2022

" … Russell Crowe playing Zeus as an amalgam of Hulk Hogan and Con the Fruiterer" https://t.co/vACc3IUnZa — Philip Matthews (@secondzeit) July 6, 2022

Overall, the multitude of tones and it’s all over the place nature is both great and not. I enjoyed it, but see how it can cause a disconnect for others. The pacing is a bit off due to this and the *shorter* runtime, and a few more scenes felt desired, if not almost needed pic.twitter.com/WIDkLpCWzm — manav 🃏🕸 (@manavsid07) July 8, 2022

In the end, I loved this film, and fully believe it’ll only get better with each view. Hemsworth/Bale/co. rocks, Taika’s signature style mostly delivers. Mix Thor (and his crew), a great villain, stellar action, heartwarming moments, many tones, beautiful shots, and TONS of fun pic.twitter.com/5rLKpVITlp — manav 🃏🕸 (@manavsid07) July 8, 2022

Am I the only one who thinks "Thor: Love and Thunder" just had TOO MANY jokes? Yes, it's entertaining, but a lot of the humor was pointless We all know Russell Crowe from "Gladiator." He plays Zeus in this movie so it would seem perfect. Now watch how the movie ridiculed Zeus — rockradar 🏳 (@radarBlips) July 8, 2022

One of the biggest stand outs to me was Russell Crowe's Zeus! What an absolute legend ⚡ pic.twitter.com/55ivR1DbF6 — Pｪssmaker™ (@Massive_Peace) July 6, 2022

hard to pick a "worst" moment from Thor: Love and Thunder because the bar is so low, but I think I'd choose the scene where Russell Crowe puts on a Greek accent to play Zeus, implicitly emasculated because he's fat and wears a skirt. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) July 7, 2022