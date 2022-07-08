FanFest

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Fans are Already Has a Divided on Russell Crowe’s Zeus

Published on July 8th, 2022 | Updated on July 8th, 2022 | By FanFest

The latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certain to take over the cultural conversation and dominate the social media discussion for years to come, now that Thor: Love and Thunder is finally in theaters.

The Odison’s fourth standalone blockbuster has received a middling response from critics, which is unfortunate for fans who were expecting Chris Hemsworth‘s solo outing to live up to the high standards set by Ragnarok. There are already a plethora of varied theories being discussed online as fans quarrel, analyze, and debate the Odison’s fourth stand-alone blockbuster.

Russell Crowe‘s Zeus was instantly contentious, especially when his… questionable… accent was revealed. The outrageous don of Omnipotent City, to the astonishment of no one, has been dividing opinion down the middle.

It’s not to go into detail, but with Moon Knight, Eternals, and now Love and Thunder mixing gods, Celestials, and other cosmic beings into the mix, it looks like the gods’ pantheon will be an important part of future mythology.

That implies that Crowe’s House of Gucci accent might be the blueprint for any future characters based in Greek mythology, which will no doubt cause anxiety and enthusiasm in equal measure. On the plus side, Crowe is clearly having a blast in Thor: Love and Thunder, with plans to double-dip into the Marvel universe by appearing in next year’s Kraven the Hunter, too.

Check out the mixed bag of reactions below from Twitter!

 

