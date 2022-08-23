Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Streaming Release Date Announced

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on September 8th on Disney+. This is the same day as Disney+ Day, which is a day when Disney has a lot of announcements and debuts planned for fans. One of these debuts is Thor: Love and Thunder, along with ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder arriving on September 8th as well. If you missed Thor’s latest movie in theaters, or just want to watch it again at home, September 8th is the day to do it.

Marvel also released a new poster for Thor: Love and Thunder’s premiere on Disney+. The poster features Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg(director Taika Waititi), Zeus (Russell Crowe), and villain Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). The bottom of the poster advertises Disney+ Day.

Some people thought that Thor: Love and Thunder would be released on Disney+ in August. But it might be better to wait until Disney+ Day, which is a day when a lot of people will sign up for the service. This is because releasing the movie on Disney+ on that day will help get more people to sign up for the service.

Thor: Love and Thunder is about Thor’s journey of self-discovery. However, he is interrupted by a killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who wants to exterminate all the gods.

Thor gets help from King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to stop the God Butcher. They go on a cosmic adventure to find out why he is angry and to stop him before it’s too late.

The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder will show how the movie was made. There will be interviews with people who worked on the movie and also some footage that wasn’t seen in the final product.

What are your thoughts on Thor: Love and Thunder? Will you be streaming it on Disney+ Day? Let us know in the comments!