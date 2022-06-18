‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Director Taika Waititi Says It’d Be a “Crime Against Humanity” if Chris Hemsworth Didn’t Strip Down

Thor: Love and Thunder has been rated by the MPAA, placing it in Marvel Cinematic Universe lore as the first of the franchise’s movies to feature a caution for “partial nudity,” which fans are ecstatic about.

One of the main talking points coming out of the first trailer for Taika Waititi’s cosmic comic book blockbuster wasn’t the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, the debut of Russell Crowe’s Zeus, the guest appearance from the Guardians of the Galaxy, or Christian Bale’s terrifying villain Gorr the God Butcher. No, it was star Chris Hesworth‘s ass.

The people want to see the buff Australian showcasing his physical form as much as possible, which is something he stated in ComicBook that it would be a “crime against humanity” if the products weren’t on full display.

“We all knew we wanted to do it from very early on. That was in the first draft of the script actually and Chris was on board as well. You know, I think you have a body like Chris, like, you know, even he understands. It would be just, it would be a waste to not show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, it’s, you have to provide for the masses.”

The audience’s responses would suggest that people are eager to see those chiseled Asgardian cheeks on the biggest screen possible, especially during Thor: Love and Thunder , when the pixelated rear of the trailer will be removed in order to display the Butt of Thunder in all its glory.