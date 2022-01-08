Thor: Leaked MCU Poster Reveals Both New Suit and New Avengers Team

On Reddit, a brand fresh MCU poster has leaked, showcasing an all-new and improved Avengers crew. The image features several fan-favorite characters in their new outfits, including Thor, Jane Foster, and several others.

The image, shared on Reddit, depicts Spider-Man alongside a new Avengers team that includes Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan — aka Ms. Marvel, Okoye, Groot, The Wasp, Star-Lord, Thor and Jane Foster. In the background, Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man can also be seen.

The image of Thor has been completely redesigned. It appears that Thor has given up on the silver plates and chainmail sleeves in favor of a more modern appearance. Instead, he is seen wearing gold-plated chest armor with patches of navy blue and wielding Stormbreaker, his new weapon for Mjølnir.

It appears that Foster, who has long been rumored to take up the position as Thor’s “right-hand woman,” has taken over for Thor. Jane Foster will become the new Thor and use Mjolnir to battle alongside her Asgardian boyfriend, according to reports.

Aside from the stronger protection, Thor and Jane are also seen wearing matching helmets in silver and gold, which are purposefully reminiscent of the Asgardian warriors that came before them and represent the power of gods.

Thor and Jane may steal the show, but eagle-eyed fans may notice that Black Panther’s body can be seen on the right-hand side of the poster, suggesting that his legacy will continue — without Chadwick Boseman.

The Black Panther suit appears to be the same as seen in Avengers: Endgame, with minor modifications.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 8, 2022