Marvel’s Thor #803 went on sale November 25 and sends Sigurd Jarlson to Muspelheim as part of a journey through ten realms. The issue continues Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry’s run, with Alex Ross on the main cover. Penguin Random House’s retailer listing identifies the $4.99, 32-page issue as part of the numbered Thor series. Inside the story, the familiar name matters in a different way. The person doing the traveling is mortal, even though the job he has been given concerns restoring a god.

That premise makes Muspelheim a good place for the issue to stop. Marvel’s listing singles it out as one of the places mortals can’t survive. A visit there makes it hard to mistake the quest for a list of stops that can be checked off in any order. The people and places around Sigurd should be able to change his options. The interesting question is what a person who cannot rely on divine resilience can do when the destination itself is hostile.

The man who has to earn his way through

Jarlson is especially useful for a quest like this because he can know what needs to happen without knowing whether he can do it. In an ordinary introduction to a mythic land, the visitor is often there to hear its rules and immediately demonstrate a way around them. A mortal has a more immediate problem. A place can make demands before he understands what anyone expects from him. He may need to choose between moving too soon and staying somewhere his presence is already a liability. Those decisions are compelling even for a reader who hasn’t memorized a map of Marvel’s realms.

The prospect of restoring someone else also means that getting through a space can be only part of the work. It’s possible to reach a destination alive without being any closer to carrying out a larger responsibility. A useful episode in a long quest will make the survivor take something from the experience, whether it is a new ability, a debt or knowledge that makes a later choice more difficult. The retailer’s synopsis supplies the conditions for that change. It leaves readers a reason to ask what Jarlson carries out of Muspelheim if he finds a way through it.

That’s one reason to watch the scale of Ferry’s pages. An approach to an unfamiliar space can make a visitor look small and still keep the path through the next few panels clear. A closer view can then let the reader see which part of the environment Jarlson is actually considering. The artist can establish scale and danger without making every image about how much larger the realm is than one person. In a plot that keeps moving between different places, those changes in perspective are a way to make each place feel distinct.

The meaning of a familiar hammer

Marvel’s catalog copy pairs the dangerous realm with the image of a man holding a hammer. The tool is common enough to picture at once and specific enough in a Thor comic to bring an entire history into the room. Readers might see a weapon, an implement somebody brings to work or a sign about who is expected to be worthy of wielding it. The distance between those associations suits this version of the story. The person in danger is given the problem of surviving and doing a job, while readers are free to consider what the image promises about his larger identity.

The contrast also makes the series worth revisiting between landmark issues. Marvel’s August 19 entry for Mortal Thor #14 identifies it as Thor #800, with Ferry on art and Jarlson facing a trial under very different conditions. That older page and the current retailer sequence clarify how the numbering works. The August milestone and the September and October issues are earlier installments. You don’t need to find 802 previous issues to understand why Jarlson has to make this trip, but anyone catching up can go back to the recent milestone and read the immediate sequence.

Collecting the issue and reading the run

The main cover’s art credit belongs to Alex Ross, while Ferry draws the story. The distributor identifies separate cover editions, including Peach Momoko and Mahmud Asrar variants. Their individual listings make variant selection possible without treating a different image as a separate chapter. If you’re assembling a set of main covers, verify that the order is for the Ross edition. If the reason you’re reading is Ferry’s treatment of the realms, the standard edition is enough to follow that work. Counting variant covers and counting story installments solve two very different problems.

The previous issue’s release date provides another practical check. The retailer catalog places #802 on October 28 and #803 on November 25. The interval gives the latest chapter a clear place in the sequence, and it keeps the new book distinct from August’s larger anniversary issue. Readers who already own a Thor trade paperback may find the number unfamiliar because collections tend to group stories by arc. The latest on-sale listing makes more sense once the recent issue numbers are set next to one another.

Ewing and Ferry’s approach gives a series with a long publishing history a very immediate concern. It is possible to care first about whether a man survives a hostile place and then ask what the difficulty says about his larger goal. The continuity and the comic’s title can carry the old associations until the reader needs them. Muspelheim is useful precisely because it gives the story a problem even a newcomer understands. Jarlson has somewhere to get to, somebody else is depending on him, and moving through the next realm has a cost.

The November issue provides the next stop in that effort. What will make the journey hold together is the way each place leaves a change the reader can recognize after Jarlson has moved on. A road through ten realms has room for spectacular scenery. The more durable reason to follow it is seeing what the places ask of a traveler who can’t afford to pass through as though he were already a god.

Sources

Thor #803 — Marvel via Penguin Random House Comics Retail, November 25, 2026 on-sale date

Mortal Thor (2025) #14 — Marvel, August 19, 2026

Marvel Preview: Thor #803 — AIPT, November 22, 2026

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