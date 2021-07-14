Thor 4 Might Be The Funniest Thor Yet According To Karen Gillan!

Thor is probably the Marvel film series that went through the most changes. Thor and Thor: The Dark World certainly feel similar, but Thor: Ragnarok was its own beast, for sure! Instead of the intense drama of the previous film, it took a more comedic approach and knocked it out fo the park! Now, Thor 4 might be the funniest Thor film yet! That’s according to Karen Gillan, anyway! Karen Gillan plays Nebula, by the way!

Why was the tone changed for Thor: Ragnarok? Well, although there was nothing wrong with Thor: The Dark World, it wasn’t the best performing MCU flick. They changed it up in Thor: Ragnarok, and now that it did incredibly well that’s the version of Thor we’ll be getting going forward.

Well, until Natalie Portman, Jane Foster, takes over the role of Thor. We already know that she’ll be wielding Mjolnir when Thor: Love And Thunder finally drops in theatres. Not to mention the Guardians of the Galaxy will be showing up too, which is awesome!

Karen Gilan recently spoke about the film, when talking with Collider. She seems to think the Guardians are hilarious in the film and that Chris Hemsworth is at his funniest, potentially ever. Here’s exactly what she said though, so you can read the quote for yourself!

“My reaction reading the script was excitement. It was like this is gonna be a hell of a ride. It’s Taika at his best and his most Taika. The Guardians in it I think are just hilarious, and also Thor is even more hilarious than he was the last time.” is what Gillan told the outlet.

How do you feel about the fact that Thor 4 might be the funniest Thor yet? Let us know in the comments!

If all of that is true, Thor: Love And Thunder must be one hell of a movie! We can’t wait to see it, when it finally comes out in a billion years from now. Okay, it actually comes out in 2022, but that feels so far away!