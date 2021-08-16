This Unexpected Steve Carell Film Is Doing AMAZING On HBO Max!

Steve Carell is a lot of people’s favorite actors! He’s probably most known for his time on The Office, which is considered one of the greatest comedy shows of all time. It’s actually unbelievable how popular The Office is if you ask me. Still, there’s no denying Carell’s talent as an actor. Now an unexpected Steve Carell film is doing amazing on HBO Max!

Can you guess which film we’re talking about? Come on, we’re pretty sure you can do it! Would it help if we told you that this film has political ties? Yeah, you probably got it now. We’re talking, of course, about Irresistible.

Irresistible is about a campaign consultant for the democratic party, Gary Zimmer, who is played by Steve Carell. The film actually came out during the 2020 presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Zimmer was a little bummed after his party lost in 2016, which is understandable with everything that came after. It was a tumultuous time for the United States, regardless of which side you fell on. This is when Zimmer sees a speech from retired Marine Col. Jack Hastings.

In this speech, Hastings discusses what undocumented immigrants have to go through and Zimmer immediately decides that this man should be a mayoral candidate for the democrats. It’s all part of a long game that Zimmer hopes will lead to changing people’s minds and getting them to vote for the Democrats.

The film was something of a political comedy, but it seems like it didn’t land for everyone. The Rotten Tomatoes score of this film is a meager 40% and on IMDB it sits at a 6.2. None of that is stopping Irresistible from dominating on the HBO Max streaming service though.

As of this writing, Irresistible is the second most-watched film on HBO Max, and the film beating it is just as surprising. It’s behind only Mortal Kombat.

So, what do you think about this unexpected Steve Carell film doing so well on HBO Max? Did you enjoy the film?