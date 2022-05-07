This Secret ‘Doctor Strange 2′ Star Reacts Upon Their Surprise MCU Debut

Published on May 7th, 2022 | Updated on May 7th, 2022 | By FanFest

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Naturally, there were juicy teasers for Doctor Strange’s Multiverse of Madness sequel as promotion for the film ramped up ahead of its release.

The cast of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was heavily represented, which includes both confirmed members and a number of guest stars who were kept secret from the marketing campaign to create an astonished audience at cinemas across the world.

While some fans are disappointed that the mind-bending superhero sequel finally delivered what they wanted by integrating Patrick Stewart‘s Charles Xavier and John Krasinski‘s Reed Richards into the mix, only to have them brutally murdered by a vengeful Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), we can at least promise another unexpected MCU debutant will remain.

During the first stinger, when Charlize Theron unexpectedly showed up to invite Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero on another journey into uncharted mystical territory, you wouldn’t have known she was playing the sorceress Clea unless it was revealed in the credits.

To be kept completely under wraps up until now, however, the Academy Award winner and long-time action hero has taken to social media to celebrate his character’s surprise appearance in Multiverse of Madness.

Cat’s out of the bag. pic.twitter.com/xR8pymhOpR — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 6, 2022

When a star of Theron’s magnitude is cast as Clea, you’d assume the inevitable Doctor Strange 3 would imply where it’s going, when the two characters have a long and often tumultuous history on the printed page, having seen them as friends, foes, lovers, and everything in between. But we’ll just have to wait and see where it all goes!